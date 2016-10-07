Central Cloquet homeowners take notice!

The city of Cloquet is looking for low-income single-family homeowners to sign up for an program to rehabilitate older homes in the central part of the city.

While funds are not eligible for remodeling, they are available to bring single family homes up to code to preserve the integrity of the home that could mean making a property more livable, energy efficient, safe and accessible for handicapped occupants etc. Eligible types of improvements include rehabilitating the following:

Defective plumbing, heating or electrical systems.

Roofing, windows, doors, and wall repairs

Ramps and bathroom accessibility conversions.

Remodeling is not allowed.

The program is a 70 percent grant (through the Small Cities Development Program) which must be matched 30 percent by the owner for the total cost of the project. The owner match can be provided in the form of a loan from the city at 3 percent interest. The home must remain owner occupied for a period of seven years.

In general, the city’s target area for the grant is Avenue C on the north, Chestnut Street and Park Avenue on the west, down Highway 33, east along Prospect and heading north via 14th Street, east along Selmser Avenue and generally north again along 18th Street. The target area covers the area of oldest homes in Cloquet. For the actual map see this story on the Pine Journal website or go to the City’s home page at www.ci.cloquet.mn.us.

The amount of project funding available to rehabilitate a single family property is $25,000 (including the 30 percent owner match in the form of a low-interest loan to be repaid to the city).

Income levels follow:

1 person - $35,750

2 people - $40,850

3 people - $45,950

4 people - $51,050

Want to know more? Contact Laurie Anderson at 218-879-2507 ext. 1 or email landerson@ci.cloquet.mn.us for more information.