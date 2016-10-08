Cloquet park projects continue

The work session before the Tuesday’s Cloquet City Council meeting was canceled and the subsequent council meeting was short and sweet at under 15 minutes.

Cloquet City Councilors approved placing vehicle noise signage on North Cloquet Road due to several complaints about loud braking by semi trucks.

Council members also agreed to adopt the proposal from Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH, Inc.) to complete bidding for the 2017 parks projects.

Including in the bidding are Dunlap Island with improvements at the picnic shelters/restroom, destination play structure, lighting, parking lot, trails landscaping and shoreline enhancement at $2.7 million. The Broadway streetscape includes pavement rehabilitation, lighting, landscaping, wayfinding signage and sidewalks/trail improvements at $1 million. North Riverfront plans include existing trail repairs, erosion repairs and corridor planning for $150,000. Also included in the park projects is Highway 33 landscaping for $280,000.

The money to pay for the above listed projects come from the city sales tax and is budgeted into the 2017 budget.

Other park projects that have been completed or are in progress include the following (with price):

Pinehurst Park – Courts, parking, lighting, walk, fencing, landscaping, etc. ($970,000)

Sunnyside Park – Courts, landscape ($200,000)

Hilltop Park – New field, irrigation, disc golf, playground, and trail ($100,000)

Veterans Park – Memorial Wall, trail/sidewalk, lighting, landscaping, electrical and water improvements, etc. ($1.1 million)

Fauley Park – Landscape, walks, lighting, fencing, etc. ($200,000)

Also Tuesday, Ward 1 Councilor Jeff Rock noted that the new stop signs have been installed on Washington Avenue near the newest Kwik Trip and residents should take notice and stop. There have been reports of people driving through them.

Councilors voted to authorize the purchase of a dump truck/snow plow purchase for $195,070. Once ordered, it will take almost a full year before the truck will be delivered and the payments start.