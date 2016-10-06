Public hearing for new FOA on agenda Tuesday

The Cloquet Planning Commission meeting will meet next at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Cloquet City Hall.

On the agenda is a public hearing for a conditional use permit for the Friends of Animals Humane Society in the light industry District.

The FOA would like to remodel the old Carlton County building at 1001 Avenue B to be used for their shelter, including an outdoor kennel space to accommodate 12 to 15 dogs.

There will be a speaker presenting their case to the commission during the hearing.

In order for the property to be usable for the shelter the three lots must be consolidated into one tax parcel. The commissioners will also require a building permit to be issued before any work is begun on the property, animals must not be left outside unattended and the outside kennels on the site shall be adequately screened.

Members of the public are invited to comment during the public hearing.