On the bright side, county officials started out looking at a possible 12 percent increase, after the department heads submitted their individual wish lists to the county finance committee, which then worked to whittle down expenses to something more palatable.

It’s called a maximum levy increase because when the board adopts it final budget and levy in December, the increase can’t be any larger than 5.74 percent over last year’s levy, but it can be lower if commissioners see fit.

The proposed overall budget for 2017 is $55,895,611 with expected revenues at $29,781,552, leaving levy dollars to make up the difference. The proposed levy increase amounts to $1,398,341 over the 2016 levy. The overall proposed 2017 levy totals $25,769,278.

Carlton County Treasurer/Auditor Paul Gassert explained that the county will take a total of $344,781 out of reserves to help “buy down” the levy. The refinancing of some existing debt this year also helped reduce the levy by about $60,000, he added.

A substantial amount of those reserves ($277,058) are going to reduce levy dollars needed to supplement a budget increase for the Public Health and Human Services department, which is the largest department in the county with a budget of more than $20 million. By using reserves, PHHS will use the same amount of levy dollars this year as last, $7,528,977. Road and Bridges is the second largest department, with a proposed 2017 budget of $12,589,984. Gassert said Road and Bridges is also not impacting the levy much, with its budget increasing by less than $10,000 or about .04 percent.

Increases include about $300,000 to implement the wage study recommendations for different departments and jobs, Gassert said. The county attorney’s office is also requesting a new attorney position.

The county will increase levy funds to the Restorative Justice program by approximately $140,000 in 2017. The county’s share of the Arrowhead Regional Corrections increased by close to $200,000 to nearly $1.8 million in the 2017 budget.

Gassert said the county also anticipates an additional $50,000 in maintenance work on county buildings next year.

He explained that the board is debating whether to take additional funds from reserves to lower the final levy amount, and they have until December to decide. He explained that using reserves makes the most sense for a one-time expenditure, such as repairs or one-time building expenses, rather than ongoing employment costs.

Those reserves are $1 million higher than they were in 2014, thanks to $1 million in restitution paid by former transfer station employee Joann Wappes, who pleaded guilty to felony theft in 2015, after admitting that she overcharged customers at the transfer station and pocketed the difference for nearly three decades.

“Right now that money is just sitting in the reserve fund; the board hasn’t determined what to do with it yet,” Gassert said. “But everytime the wind blows there’s a different project they could consider.”

The board will hold a public truth in taxation hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding the 2017 budget and tax levy.

In other matters Monday, the board heard from several PHHS employees who are members of AFSCME Council 65 Local 2750. County officials are currently negotiating with the union regarding their contracts, which expired in December 2015.

Data from the wage study commissioned by the county is a big sticking point, explained AFSCME Rep. JT Haines, who said some of the recommendations would freeze some people’s wages for years and at a rate lower than the jobs were posted at (although not lower than their current wages). He added that the union’s research had not turned up the same figures when comparing the same jobs in the same 14 counties as the wage study, but that they’d been unable to verify because the company that conducted the study, Keystone, has not shared its research.

Employees including a public health nurse, a public health educator and a child support officer talked about the joys of their jobs, and concerns about lower compensation and the fallout from that.

“I would hate to see Carlton County become ‘a training ground’ for workers to simply transfer to another agency with more lucrative wages after a year or two,” said Dianne Barkos, a children’s mental health worker with the county. “I am also concerned about the negative effects that high turnover could have on our community and our ability to provide quality and effective services to our neighbors in Carlton County. We do good work here.”

Board members thanked the employees for their statements. Negotiations are ongoing.