Cloquet City Council approves roundabout agreement
In contrast to a year that has featured numerous long, controversial and packed council meetings, the Cloquet City Council meeting Nov. 7 lasted less than nine minutes.
Councilors unanimously approved the following items with minimal discussion:
- A cooperative construction agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation regarding the proposed roundabout at the Interstate 35 and Minnesota Highway 33 interchange. Cloquet will not have to pay any part of the estimated $2.1 million project because of a federal grant. Per the agreement, the city will have to continue to maintain the frontage road as part of the arrangement, but will not be responsible for maintenance of the roundabout. Construction should begin in May and be completed in September.
- Renewal of sand and gravel excavation permits for the following pits: Zack Sand and Gravel, Ulland, KGM and Carlton County. Planning and Zoning Administrator Al Cottingham noted that the city didn’t not receive any complaints about sand and gravel operations, although there were complaints about the odor from the asphalt plant at the Ulland pit last year.
- Approved the closure of Cloquet Avenue for the Home for the Holidays parade Dec. 2.
The next Cloquet City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, following a work session at 5:30 p.m.