Esko teacher named ‘Health Teacher of the Year’

Northey has taught in Esko since 1991. The MN SHAPE press release noted that Northey’s greatest strength as a health educator is “making every day in her classroom relevant and personal for her students.”

For an extensive Mental Health unit in her Freshman Health class, Northey coordinates with mental health professionals within the school and community. Her Health Topics course is designed for juniors and seniors and involves topics that most students will experience within the next two years. Finally, her Wellness for Life course is a hybrid health and fitness class that promotes an active lifestyle and application of everyday health habits. This class also introduces students to new activities such as kayaking, rafting and hot yoga. In the past, she also taught Physical Education and Fitness as well as being head basketball coach. Northey also coached in Cloquet, where she was head girls tennis and golf coach.

As the Minnesota state Health Teacher of the Year, Northy may now apply for SHAPE America's Central District Health Teacher of the Year. If successful, she can apply for SHAPE America's National Health Teacher of the Year.