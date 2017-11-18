Board debates academic standards for sports, activities

Cloquet High School Principal Warren Peterson pointed out that Cloquet isn't Edina or Hermantown, two school districts that board members thought they might look to for policy ideas.

As it stands, the current policy outlined in the student handbook states: "Students who receive an F at the end of a quarter will automatically be put on academic probation."

According to the policy, a student may only be on academic probation one time per school year, and any further final quarter grades of an F in that school year will result in the student being immediately ineligible to participate in extracurricular activities the following quarter. Students who receive an F in the fourth quarter are immediately ineligible for any contest for spring sports still playing games, this applies to any post-season tournaments as well, according to the student handbook.

Assistant CHS Principal Steve Battaglia, who is also the boys basketball coach, pointed out to the board that tightening up the policy and making sports and other activities harder to access would likely result in a "tick down" of participation and graduation rates.

"It's not the middle class kids you're going to affect," Battaglia said. "And really, for most kids to get an F is rare, and it's usually because there's something going on at home."

Peterson said the policy "as it is now" works great. He pointed out that CHS has had one of the highest American Indian graduation rates in the state for years and the school's success rate for socio-economically challenged students and minority students has also been among the highest in the state for years.

"To change our policy to mirror a different school would probably disenfranchise some of the students with really difficult socio-economic and family situations," Peterson said.

He rattled off a list of reasons for not changing the policy significantly:

"When a kid fails a class, that in itself is a consequence. They have to make up that class over another nine weeks or a summer school, or night school," he said. "Second, kids who stay involved instead of getting kicked off the team are many times more likely to stay in school, make up the failures and graduate. Third thing, for many of these kids, one 'F' might be better than the four or five they were getting when they weren't involved in activities and that doesn't always show up. Finally, when a lot of these kids lose eligibility, they lose hope, they nose dive, drop out or they're just gone.

"I honestly don't know what other districts do, but I know this works for us and it has worked for us for years."

The 20-year principal said the policy has been tweaked slightly over the years, but always with an eye toward keeping kids more involved.

"We want to keep them closer, rather than pushing them away," he said, adding that the school does respond when athletes and others are getting close to failing a class with after-school tutoring and other ways to help students succeed in the classroom.

Board member Jim Crowley, who broached the subject after getting a call from a parent whose child is involved in the school play, stressed that academics have to come first and several other board members agreed.

Also Tuesday, board members had an extensive discussion about reorganizing the district's custodians that included former board member Gary "Hawk" Huard, a retired custodian who has voiced concerns about issues with building maintenance and care for years.

As part of the new plan, Keith Marti agreed to become the head custodian for both the middle school and high school, and the board voted to hire three more custodians (two to replace retirements, one additional) to service the schools. They have a very good pool of candidates to choose from, Superintendent Ken Scarbrough said.

In other matters, Scarbrough earlier gave notice that he intends to retire after this school year, and board members are interviewing superintendent candidates to make a final selection from 5-9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and Jan. 23.