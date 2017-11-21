Moose Lake school dubbed 'Seizure Smart'

Seizure Smart Schools brings students, teachers, school nurses, staff and families together to foster understanding of epilepsy in schools and teach seizure first aid. Schools and families work together with EFMN to alleviate stigma around seizures in classrooms and in the community.

More than 300,000 children in the U.S. have epilepsy, and 1 in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their life.

"Knowing how to respond to seizures is important," EFMN Executive Director Heidi Fisher said. "Supporting kids with seizures in schools so they can chase their dreams is critical and we are delighted to partner with Moose Lake Community School."

Visit efmn.org for more information.