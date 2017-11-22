Search
    Students participate in Honor Band Festival

    By none Today at 10:47 a.m.
    1 / 4
    Wrenshall students who participated in the Tri-State High School Honor Band Festival at UWS with guest conductor Ed Kiefer (left) and band director Pamela Bustos (right) included Kaitlyn Laveau, Patrick Tracy, Mikayla Knezevich, Randy Wimmer and advisor Debbie Fenalson. Special to the Pine Journal2 / 4
    Barnum students who participated in the Tri-State High School Honor Band Festival at UWS with guest conductor Ed Kiefer (left) and band director Pamela Bustos (right) included advisor Jeff Gilbertson, Rylie Platt, Xavier Carlson, Trevor Houck, James Dinger and Andrew Anderson. Special to the Pine Journal3 / 4
    Carlton students who participated in the Tri-State High School Honor Band Festival at UWS with guest conductor Ed Kiefer (left) and band director Pamela Bustos (right) included Brook Monshower, Kaitlyn Johnson, Abby Mickle, Alaina Bennett, Brynne Mickle, Justin Swanson, Ben Talarico, Spencer Hoeffling, Tyler Hey, Olivia DeCaigny and Scott Rousseau. Special to the Pine Journal4 / 4

    The music department at the University of Wisconsin-Superior hosted the 2017 Tri-State High School Honor Band Festival on Oct. 19. More than 220 students from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan were selected to make up the Gold Band, the Black Band and the Honor Percussion Ensemble.

    Students in the honor ensembles participated in rehearsals throughout the day with Pamela Bustos, conductor and festival coordinator; Brett Jones, professor of percussion; and Ed Kiefer, guest conductor and renowned composer and conductor from North Carolina.

    Students also enjoyed attending master classes presented by the UWS music faculty.

    The event culminated in an evening concert with performances by the UWS Symphonic Band and honor ensembles.

