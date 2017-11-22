Students participate in Honor Band Festival
The music department at the University of Wisconsin-Superior hosted the 2017 Tri-State High School Honor Band Festival on Oct. 19. More than 220 students from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan were selected to make up the Gold Band, the Black Band and the Honor Percussion Ensemble.
Students in the honor ensembles participated in rehearsals throughout the day with Pamela Bustos, conductor and festival coordinator; Brett Jones, professor of percussion; and Ed Kiefer, guest conductor and renowned composer and conductor from North Carolina.
Students also enjoyed attending master classes presented by the UWS music faculty.
The event culminated in an evening concert with performances by the UWS Symphonic Band and honor ensembles.