Cloquet school district seeks resident input

Access the community survey at isd94.org or at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eet6ril2j9pzqusw/start.

The survey link will be open through Nov. 30. All input will be confidential. Results will be compiled by the independent search consultant, Bruce Miles of Big River Group.

The school board will receive a summary and use that information to help guide the search. For more information, call Bonnie Monfeldt at 218-879-6721, ext. 6204.

Paper copies of the survey and addressed envelopes are also available at each school office and at the Central Administration Office at Garfield.