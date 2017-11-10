2018 Minnesota Teacher of the Year nominations close Nov. 15

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

Teach in a public or nonpublic Pre-K through 12th-grade school, Adult Basic Education program or ECFE program, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach during the 2018-19 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.

The state program has been highly successful nationally – Minnesota ranks second behind California with four National Teachers of the Year.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, call Megan McKeen at 651-292-4872 or 800-652-9073.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America and United Educators Credit Union.