New mural on display today

Students in first through fifth grade at Cloquet’s Washington Elementary School have worked hard this spring to help local artist Adam Swanson create a mural for the school cafeteria. That mural, which features art by both Swanson and the students, will be on display for the public from 5-7 p.m. today (Thursday, May 11) in the Washington cafeteria. There will be snacks and beverages available, and Swanson will be available to meet and answer questions. The Cloquet Educational Foundation and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council sponsored the guest artist and mural project.