Scholarships available for home-schooled seniors
Cloquet and Esko home-schooled high school seniors, you may apply for a $1,000 scholarship from the Cloquet VFW toward an advanced degree to be awarded after completion of the first semester and based on a minimum GPA of 2.0. The winner will be chosen at the beginning of June based on the information submitted on the application. It is not necessary to be associated with a veteran to qualify.
This scholarship is provided by the VFW Auxiliary Post 3979 of Cloquet. Application deadline is April 30. To obtain an application, contact Cheryl Witeli at 218-576-8375.