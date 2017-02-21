Beekeeping workshop returns to FDLTCC

Session topics include equipment, general troubleshooting, queen biology, risks to native pollinators, varroa mites, gentle beekeeping, and the challenges of overwintering honeybees in northern climates. Hands-on activities are also a part of the program, during which attendees can learn practical applications for products from the hive.

Experts from the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, the Northeastern Minnesota Beekeepers Association, and the Xerces Society will present the sessions and answer questions throughout the workshop. Informational displays, vendors, and door prize drawings will also be a part of the second annual event.

"This will be a great day of learning and information sharing for both novice and experienced beekeepers," said Courtney Kowalczak, director of the Environmental Institute at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. "There will be plenty of time to meet other beekeepers, ask for advice, get questions answered, and share ideas."

Opening speaker Roy Ober of the Northeastern Minnesota Beekeepers Association will introduce the basics of beekeeping and cover everything a new beekeeper needs to understand. His talk will cover coexisting peacefully with neighbors, equipment requirements, developing a timeline for a new beekeeper's first year of beekeeping, getting stung, and more.

Becky Masterman and Jessica Helgen of the University of Minnesota Bee Squad will present information about gentle beekeeping, queen biology, overwintering, and understanding the impact of cultured hives on native bees. They will also provide an in-depth exploration of bee pathogens and their vector, Varroa destructor, and how to help beekeepers using MiteCheck.

Pam Herou of the Xerces Society will present on native bees' biology, habitat, biggest threats, and how to help them thrive. Informational tables from local authorities on pollinator habitat installation, avoiding invasive plant species, and apiary supplies will be set up in the student commons. Beekeepers will have the opportunity to pre-order native pollinator plant seed mixtures, and will be able to order apiary tools, hives, and more.

The event closes with hands-on activities on making products from the hive, including salves, lotion, and cough syrup.

"One of the workshop highlights will be the demonstrations and opportunities for hands-on learning about the products that can be made," said Kowalczak. "It was a highlight at last year's beekeeping workshop, and I think people will be surprised at the range of products."

Lunch will be available for purchase from FDLTCC's Environmental Science Club.

Registration is $10 for Northeastern Beekeepers Association members, and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is encouraged and available online at www.fdltccbeekeeping.zapevent.com. Same-day registration will be available as space allows, payment by cash or check only.

For more information, contact Kowalczak at 218-879-0862 or via email at courtneyk@fdltcc.edu.