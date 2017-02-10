CHS announces January business student of the month

Lundquist, a senior at CHS, is a bright, ambitious, outgoing young woman who is very involved in her school and community. Beyond her high achieving academics, Lundquist is involved in National Honors Society, Link Crew, Senior Executive Board, Student Council, Young Life, concert band, fall musical, hockey, tennis, golf, the boys tennis manager, and "Cloquet Crazies" (one of the four seniors who are the "yell leaders" for the student sections at games and events). One of Lundquists's advisors is said, "Rosalie is hard working, trustworthy, brave, and determined to succeed. On top of all that she is funny, kind, full of energy, and a pleasure to spend time with."

She is the daughter of Daniel and Kelly Lundquist of Cloquet.

A senior student chosen as Business Student of the Month will also be eligible for the Stowell Family Scholarship to be awarded in May.