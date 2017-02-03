Cloquet finishes first at One-Act subsections

The team is performing the comedy “How to Kiss a Girl,” written by Wade Bradford. Dan Stein and Jodi Hodgson both return for a second year as directors.

During sub-sections, Cloquet was the only school to perform a comedy.

“The Duluth East auditorium was filled with laughter every minute of the show,” said Stein. “Judges complimented us on our ability to pace ourselves through the show. They took notice of our use of set pieces serving dual purposes.”

Judges provide the team with written comments. One wrote, “As I watched the show, it was impossible to deny the audience’s total engagement in each character’s ability to work off each other and the laughter during the show was a testament to the show’s success.”

“We’re thrilled to be taking this to the next level,” said Stein. “It’s wonderful to come together and see all the student hard work culminate in audience laughter and a winning result!”