CMS announces January Students of the Month

Name: Lauren Cawcutt

Grade: 8

Parents: Lori and Tom Cawcutt

Who nominated this student and why: Stef Biebl, math teacher

I have had the pleasure of having Lauren in my math class this year and the amount of growth I have seen in her understanding of math has been exponential! This has not come from just sitting in my class....from the beginning Lauren was willing to ask questions and ask for help when needed. She has repeatedly given up her Power-Up (which is a free time she could use to do something fun) to work on math, digging for deeper understanding. Lauren is a hard worker who is always considerate of others. She is active in many out-of-school activities and still manages to do more than is expected of her. I am so proud of what she has already been able to accomplish and can't wait to see how far she will come the remainder of this year and beyond!

Name: Brenna Mattson

Grade: 8

Parents: Mike and Tracy Mattson

Who nominated this student and why: Mike Bushey, social studies teacher

It's hard to find a young person as positive as Brenna! Every day she comes to class with a growth mindset and the idea that she will try her best. This kind of attitude is contagious, and I just want to say thank you to Brenna for being such a positive influence in our school community. She also works with our sixth-graders as a WEB leader, which at times can be challenging, yet she maintains a great attitude and makes such a difference. Thank you, "Benna Mattsoooon!"