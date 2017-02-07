Scholarships available for communications, business majors

The $2,000 scholarships will be awarded in May 2017 and are renewable for three years for a total of $8,000. Application forms are available from the counselor's offices at Carlton County high schools and post-secondary schools in the area. Completed applications are due by April 18.

Applicants must be in the top 50 percent of a Carlton County high school graduating class and have earned a grade point of 3.0 or higher. Residents of Carlton County who have previously graduated from a Carlton County high school or earned a GED or have been home schooled are also eligible to apply. In addition to school achievement, applicants should show participation in extracurricular activities, community volunteer work and/or employment. Financial need is a consideration.

The Scheidler Scholarship Foundation was established in 1999 by Floy Bud Dickison and Ona Maurita Scheidler in memory of their mother with the intent of helping student pursue post-secondary education in fields of study related to communications and/or business.

For more information, contact Linda Suer at 218-879-9541 or suerlinda01@msn.com.