College scholarship deadline approaches

In 2016 the Community Foundation awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships to more than 250 students across the region. A similar total will be awarded in 2017, and the Community Foundation has added several new funds. One is the Fox 21 Strength in the Community Scholarship, with a unique qualification — a maximum high school grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4-point scale.

“With this scholarship, we’ll be able to recognize and support a deserving group of students who don’t have access to the resources to attend college,” said Bethany Owen, chair of the Community Foundation Scholarship Committee. “We’re thrilled to be able to help these students — and grateful to Fox 21.”

Other recent additions to the scholarship list include:

The Duluth Airmen Scholarship for children of members of the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 148th Fighter Wing, based in Duluth

The Riley Burnell Criminal Justice Memorial Scholarship for residents of Koochiching County planning to study law enforcement

The Harold and Laura Jorgenson Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors from public schools in Duluth and Ely planning to study environmental science or social work

The Saturn Systems Scholarship for graduating seniors planning to study computer science at the University of Minnesota-Duluth

The Kenneth and Concetta Schoen Scholarship for Duluth public school seniors who have determined late in their high school studies that they, indeed, do want to attend college

These new offerings complement longstanding Community Foundation scholarships, including:

The Darrell and Palchie Asselin Scholarship for students at UMD, the University of Wisconsin-Superior or the College of St. Scholastica who are primary care givers to one or more children

The Jackson Club Scholarship for Hermantown High School graduates with GPAs of 2.3 or higher

The Minnesota Power Community Involvement Scholarship for graduating seniors in the Minnesota Power service area who are active community volunteers

The Walter and Anna Soneson Scholarship for Protestant graduates of Duluth public schools who will attend a college or university in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois or Indiana

The Charlotte Ulland Scholarship Fund for Girls, offered to female students graduating from schools on the North Shore who will attend a public college or university in Minnesota

The Robert B. and Sophia Whiteside Scholarship for students graduating in the top 10 percent of the senior class from a Duluth high school

“We are continually creating scholarships, and each has its own criteria,” said Michelle Morris, director of community philanthropy at the Community Foundation. “With so many opportunities available, there is a good chance that a student will qualify for at least one scholarship.”

The online application, available at www.dsacommunityfoundation.com, begins with an eligibility quiz to determine the scholarships for which students should apply. It also contains all instructions about information due by the Jan. 15 deadline, including supplemental materials.

“At first glance, the application might seem a bit intimidating, but the selection committees make use of every last piece of information,” said David Hammer, scholarship officer at the Community Foundation. “That’s why it is so important to start early and to be sure everything is correct. With an electronic application, there’s a strong temptation to type everything in and just hit the send button. Please resist that urge. Print it off, and have a parent, teacher or counselor proofread everything first. With as much as $20,000 on the line for some scholarships, it’s worth the extra effort.”