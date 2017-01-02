CHS announces Business Student of the Month
Cloquet Senior High School Business Department announces Anja Maijala has been named the December “Business Student of the Month.” Students who apply for this award are chosen based on their activities, work experience, business courses, grades earned, a letter of recommendation, and an essay written by the student.
Maijala, a senior at CHS, is an ambitious, thoughtful and focused young woman who is very involved in her school and community and truly committed to her education. Beyond her high achieving academics, Maijala is involved in cross country, Nordic skiing, track, math team, science fair, student council, yearbook, NHS, theater, Senior Executive Board, and the list goes on! Maijala also volunteers her time as a R.E.A.C.H mentor, Link Crew mentor, and other various community volunteer activities. One of Anja’s advisors said, “Anja proved to be completely reliable, creative, inquisitive, and committed.”
Maijala is the daughter of Arnold and Yvette Maijala of Cloquet.
A senior student chosen as “Business Student of the Month” will also be eligible for the Stowell Family Scholarship to be awarded in May.