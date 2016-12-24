In a small room at Sunnyside Health Care Center Thursday, two senior citizens sat at a table looking at a Facebook app on their iPads under the watchful eyes of the high school students.

“This stylus is really helpful,” said 74-year-old Ken Schloer to classmate Doris Raun, 93, holding it up for her to see. Schloer had been having issues clicking on the small buttons with his finger and bought the stylus to make it easier.

“How much are they?” inquired Raun.

“$500,” Schloer quickly deadpanned.

Everyone burst out laughing at Schloer's quick-witted humor, which continued through the one-hour class.

Schloer said he bought it at Wal-Mart and offered to get Raun one also.

The two senior citizens are part of a class taught by high school juniors Makalaeh Kneisel and Sophia Krikava. The health care center’s activities director, Toni Hubbell, oversees the project at the center.

“Not only friends on Facebook, but friends here too,” said Hubbell as she observed the elders interacting during the class.

Kneisel and Krikava participate in a voluntary science fair independent study class at the high school. They needed a project idea for the class and their teacher, Cynthia Welsh, suggested a study to see if and how iPads impacted the lives of senior citizens. The girls discussed the idea and decided they were interested.

The students are required to gather data for the project and use a program to see if their hypothesis is correct by the end of the school year. The projects allow students to follow their interest as well as gather real life skills that can help in college or to get a job.

“They are doing graduate-level research,” explained Welsh. “The girls went into [another care facility] and surveyed elder residents last year. This showed that elders were not using handheld devices, leading to the girls, Mr. Brenner (Cloquet Middle School principal), Community Education, (Sunnyside Administrator) Jeff Brown and myself to work on a University of Minnesota Community Health grant to get devices for the care facility and for the middle school to connect students with community members, during Power Up. The plan was that students would share their expertise on iPads.”

The original project was downsized when they did not receive the grant.

However, Mary Beck, the Sunnyside chaplain, heard about the worthwhile efforts of the teens and decided to help out. She purchased four iPads for the students to use to teach the class at the health care center.

There were still more hurdles to jump before classes could begin. The girls met with Brown and participated in elder care training, including how to talk to elders and how to operate a wheelchair. They also had to be up to date on flu shots and take a mantoux test for tuberculosis before they could work with senior citizens.

Kneisel and Krikava finally began teaching the class in November.

The girls meet with the elders for one hour two afternoons a week after school. The first three weeks they taught the seniors the basics of using an iPad. Once they understood the basics, the girls taught them about apps, including solitaire and Facebook. Apps like solitaire help the new iPad users understand how to move objects on the screen without pushing too hard and accidentally calling up Siri (voice technology) instead.

“They’re doing so well,” said Kneisel.

This class is Raun’s first time using modern technology.

“It’s not too hard,” Raun said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

Raun recently moved into the health center and is still adjusting. She admits it may take her a little longer to learn the iPad and Facebook app because she has been distracted the last few months. Raun is dealing with emptying her apartment and getting settled into the routine at the center.

“It’s hard for me to concentrate right now,” said Raun. “The girls working with me is my favorite part (of learning the iPad).

She has been “friending” her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren on Facebook. She has received messages from a few family members since setting up her Facebook account.

“Now they’re stuck with me,” Raun joked.

Besides learning Facebook, the seniors will be learning other apps, how to use the internet and possibly Skype. Raun is excited about getting the cribbage app. She had enjoyed playing cribbage with her son when she lived in her apartment and the app would enable her to continue to play the game.

“Doris was frustrated in the beginning,” Krikava said. “Now she is sending messages to family members.”

Social isolation was a big reason the high school students decided to target the senior citizens for the project.

The older population — considered to be people 65 years or older — numbered 46.2 million in 2014 (the latest year for which data is available). They represented 14.5 percent of the U.S. population, about one in every seven Americans. By 2060, there will be about 98 million older persons, more than twice their number in 2014. People 65 and older are expected to grow to be 21.7 percent of the population by 2040, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The girls discovered that this age group suffered from loneliness as they aged and lost their ability to be mobile and socialize as much as they did when they were younger. The loneliness causes the quality of life to decline more rapidly.

“Some families can't come see them all of the time in the center,” said Kneisel.

A recent Dutch study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry found that 13 percent of seniors who reported feeling lonely in a study of 2,000 healthy seniors developed dementia by the end of the three-year study versus the 6 percent with strong social support.

Other studies show that social isolation can also affect the heart as well as shorten the lifespan.

The students want to teach the seniors to use the iPad to help them keep in contact with family and friends and improve their health and happiness.

Schloer’s wife Gwen became a resident at the center recently when she broke a hip. She was interested in participating in the class to keep in contact with family members, so Schloer began attending with his wife. When she is too tired to make it to class her husband attends for her.

During the class Raun holds up her iPad to show Hubbell. She is puzzled by a post. It shows a picture of a four-inch solid red circle and states there is a number in the circle. Raun couldn't see a number.

Hubbell shows her how to move the iPad around, and as she does Raun exclaimed excitedly, “I see an eight!”

A few seconds later she also saw the number three in front of the eight. Once Raun saw the numbers she was encouraged to “share” on Facebook. Kniesel explained how to share a post and who she could share it with. Kniesel and Krikava are also teaching the elders how to swipe, exit a post, make a comment on a photo someone else has shared, etc.

While the girls are teaching, they are also learning. They have discovered hidden features in the messaging apps that they were not aware of before teaching the class, according to Kneisel.

“I can do the computer, but this is interesting,” Schloer said. “The classes give me an idea of what the younger generation is doing and where they are at compared to what I had.”

“It’s really worth it,” Krikava said. “Once the elders get a chance to connect with family, it will benefit their health.”

Raun’s daughter-in-law stopped by at the end of the class to visit.

“I went on Facebook and one of the grandchildren had posted, ‘Everyone this is really our Grandma!’” said Cindy Raun. She explained that Doris’ name was spelled wrong on her Facebook page so she wasn't sure it was her mother-in-law.

Krikava and Kneisel plan to teach the elders how to play Osmo at the next class. Osmo is an educational game for all ages that is touted to help with creative thinking and social intelligence, according to their website.

“It's a great brain tool, eye hand coordination, fine motor skills,” Hubbell said about game apps on the iPad.

“I think it's absolutely wonderful that you are doing this,” Cindy Raun said to Krikava and Kneisel.

“It has been an amazing experience,” Kneisel said. “They’re so sweet.”