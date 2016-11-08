Fox named ‘Commended Student’
Craig Kotsmith, Carlton High School principal, announces Erika Fox has been named a Commended Student in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Students place among the top 5 percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2107 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“Erika demonstrates outstanding potential for academic success,” commented Kotsmith. “Her hard work in academics as well as athletics and leadership programs provides a positive role model in our school and community.”