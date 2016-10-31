Student News
MaKayla Langenbrunner, daughter of Mark Langenbrunner of Cloquet, and Olivia Rengo, daughter of Todd and Sandy Rengo of Esko, have enrolled at the College of Saint Benedict for the 2016-17 academic year. Classes for fall semester began Monday, Aug. 29.
Simpson University announces Keleigh Jusczak of Moose Lake was one of 90 student leaders selected for the 2016-17 year. Jusczak is serving as a climbing wall coordinator for the Student Engagement department. At the beginning of each semester, these leaders help orient new and current students to campus buildings, university policies, and student activities. They are also responsible for helping faculty and staff in their particular departments.