“It’s exciting to see all of this getting done. It’s going to be beautiful,” said school board member Jim Crowley. “It’s going to be a great facility for the kids.”

Greg Schendel, project manager for Kraus-Anderson construction company, gave school board members a brief run-down of the construction process to date.

“We are right on schedule for the middle school construction,” Schendel said.

Foundation walls have also been completed for most of the new buildings and additions. Schendel said he expects to have all the foundation laid within a month, before the ground gets too cold.

“What we’re trying to do is check off some of these projects so we don’t have to work in every building later than next summer,” Schendel said.

“It’s fun to get out on the construction site and see how things are moving,” Superintendent Ken Scarbrough commented.

Board members also briefly discussed the possibility of introducing electronic key cards for staff members to keep the schools more secure during and after school hours.

“Whether it will be keys or electronic hasn’t been decided yet,” said Schendel. “That will be a decision up to you (the board), but there will be security updates.”

According to Schendel, the theory behind new security measures is to limit access into the school buildings by locking all outside doors except one near the office. This would call for visitors and other personnel to check in with the school office before entering the building.

That decision hasn’t been finalized yet.

Schendel is expected to present more information and construction updates to the board during their meeting Nov. 14.

Also at Monday’s meeting: