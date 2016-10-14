Administrators from local scholarship providers, including the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund, Northland Scholarship Services and several other local institutions, will introduce the various awards and explain how to apply.

Among other things, speakers will address the Jan. 15 application deadline.

“Graduation may seem far in the future, but it’ll be here sooner than you think,” said Alworth Fund Executive Director Patty Salo Downs. “Now is the perfect time to start working on your application.”

David Hammer, scholarship officer at the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, added: “Few areas in the nation have the bounty of scholarships available to graduates of our local schools. Generous benefactors have dedicated great amounts of money to support our students. The Community Foundation is always creating new scholarships, and each has its special niche. Academics are important for some. But other awards such as the Minnesota Power Community Involvement Scholarship, stress community contributions and volunteerism. People are excited to give our local students money. This is an opportunity for local students to benefit from their generosity.”

Interested parents and students should plan to attend their school’s Scholarship Night or contact local scholarship administrators for more information.

Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation — scholarships@dsacommunityfoundation.com

The Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund — alworth@alworthscholarship.org

Northland Scholarship Services — lhuska@northlandscholarshipservices.com

If you’re not able to attend a local Scholarship Night, information is available on the websites of these organizations as well as in your high school’s guidance office.

*************************************

Carlton County Scholarship Nights

Cloquet High School — 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17

Wrenshall High School — 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

Carlton High School — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1

Esko High School — 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10