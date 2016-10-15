District worries about threats to dual-enrollment classes

More than a year ago, the HLC board of trustees voted to require all college instructors hold a master’s degree in the field they teach or a master’s degree in another field and 18 credits in the field they teach. The change also applied to high school teachers who teach College in the Schools or other concurrent enrollment (also known as dual-credit) classes that give students both college and high school credit. Since then, the HLC board extended the deadline for getting those credits from 2017 to 2022, but only for teachers already in the system.

Cloquet was the first school in the state to offer the dual-credit classes in 1987 and the program has “expanded and exploded” since then, Peterson said, with many students graduating with enough credits to basically skip their freshman year at least.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to stay in school and be there socially, and get dual enrollment,” he said. “It’s been a boon to our students. … And I’d put our kids up against any college freshman. They are rigorous classes.”

If the selection of College in the Schools classes declined because teachers were no longer qualified to teach them, Peterson worries many of the district’s best and brightest students would leave high school to take advantage of the state’s Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program rather than lose out on the chance of free college credits.

PSEO allows high school students to take courses at participating colleges (rather than at their high school) and receive both high school and transferable college credit. High school students in PSEO don’t pay for the college credits they earn, the state picks up the tab. While PSEO students can still participate in extracurricular activities at their local high school, doing so certainly takes more effort and organization when students aren’t already at the school.

During Monday’s Cloquet School Board meeting, board members unanimously approved two resolutions (suggested by the Minnesota Rural Education Association) asking for help.

One of the resolutions asks that the school district send a letter to state legislators asking the Legislature to expand a program to allow dual-credit high school teachers to enroll in online classes (and get funding) needed for them to be approved by the HLC, which accredits nearly 1,000 colleges and universities in 19 states.

“Five years will go by quickly and we have to get instructors (who meet the qualifications),” Peterson said.

A second resolution asks the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MNSCU) Board of Trustees to appoint a task force to meet with representatives of statewide K-12 organizations and the Minnesota Department of Education to have state level conversations regarding “previously tested experience and fees in regard to concurrent enrollment.”

Both Peterson and Cloquet Superintendent Ken Scarbrough pointed out that there isn’t a lot of incentive for the HLC to change its ruling, because credits for dual-enrollment classes cost less than a student actually taking the course at a university. He argues, though, that many kids are more likely to go on to college after taking such classes.

Assistant CHS Principal Steve Battaglia also pointed out that this ruling is another one that unfairly burdens rural school districts with lower student populations.

“In Minnetonka, where they have 20 social studies teachers, they can afford to send one teacher back to school,” he said. “But in Cromwell where they might have one social studies teacher, it doesn’t work that way.”

In addition, the financial impact could be significant for school districts, because the local high school loses all state-aid dollars attached to each PSEO student and the money goes to the university instead. That means between $6,000 and $7,000 less per student, school board member Dave Battaglia pointed out, adding that it’s worth investing in getting teachers the extra college classes for themselves.

In 2014, a total of 24,731 Minnesota students took dual-enrollment classes to earn college credits without leaving their high schools. That same year, 196 11th- and 12th-graders at CHS out of 312 enrolled in dual-enrollment classes.

“This is a big deal for high schools all across the state,” Peterson said, adding that the legislature needs to come up with a plan and put pressure on HLC.

“Our kids go on to local colleges, and colleges like Stanford and Yale,” Peterson said. “They’re prepared to go anywhere. And a lot of that is due to College in the Schools.

“We need to speak loudly on this one.”

In other matters Monday:

Superintendent Ken Scarbrough updated board members on construction progress at the new middle school, where the pool is dug out and walls will likely be sprayed next week. He also expects the roof steel to go up on the second floor of the academic wing next week, and noted the electricity and plumbing are installed in that wing now. He added, and the board approved, that the construction management company recommended the district push the contractors to put in overtime now to try to reduce cold weather construction, which has higher costs.

Outgoing Cloquet Education Foundation Director Lorna Mangen, her replacement Jeannie Kermeen and CEF board member Del Prevost spoke to the board about the bittersweet transition and the most recent round of grants for school activities and programs that were funded by CEF, which has donated $900,000 total since it began. Mangen is the only director the educational foundation has ever had.

“Lorna is leaving such a legacy,” Kermeen said. “I realize she’s not replaceable and I’m not even going to attempt it, but I’m excited to help continue to nurture and grow the foundation.”

Look for more on the work CEF does and its new and old director in a future issue of the Pine Journal.