Minnesota State waives college application fees to honor College Knowledge Month
The 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State are all waiving application fees in October for all or part of College Knowledge Month, an annual statewide effort to encourage students to apply to college.
“Minnesota State is proud of our commitment to offer all Minnesotans an extraordinary education that is an exceptional value,” said Steven Rosenstone, chancellor. “An important way we keep that commitment is by making it easy high school students to take the first step on their higher education journey. That’s why we are waiving our application fees as part of College Knowledge Month.”
Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving application fees from Oct. 24-31. Others — denoted in the list below with an asterisk — have chosen to waive fees for the entire month. There are colleges and universities that never charge a fee; those are denoted in the list below with two asterisks.
Application fees for qualified low-income students are always waived at all Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.
30 STATE COLLEGES
Alexandria Technical and Community College*
Anoka Technical College**
Anoka-Ramsey Community College**
Central Lakes College**
Century College (use promo code CKM2016)
Dakota County Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College* (use promo code CKM2016)
Hennepin Technical College**
Hibbing Community College
Inver Hills Community College
Itasca Community College
Lake Superior College
Mesabi Range College
Minneapolis Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)
Minnesota State Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Normandale Community College
North Hennepin Community College
Northland Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016)
Northwest Technical College*
Pine Technical and Community College**
Rainy River Community College*
Ridgewater College*
Riverland Community College
Rochester Community and Technical College**
St. Cloud Technical and Community College*
Saint Paul College**
South Central College*
Vermilion Community College
SEVEN STATE UNIVERSITIES
Bemidji State University*
Metropolitan State University**
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Southwest Minnesota State University
St. Cloud State University*
Winona State University
* Colleges and universities waiving fees for all of October
** Colleges and universities that never charge an application fee
For more information, contact any of these Minnesota State colleges and universities.