Workshop to focus on back to school nutrition tips

“Back to School Nutrition Tips” is the first session of the Healthy Habits for a Healthy Life nutrition workshops at Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Cloquet. In this first session, learn about nutritious foods to offer your students for peak school performance, meal planning tips for a hectic school year and family schedule, and you will receive snack tips and recipes for after school. The workshop will be held from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Birch room at CMH.

These fun and informative one-hour workshops are about healthy living and are taught by a registered dietitian. This the first of six nutrition workshops and there is a $5 fee for each one or $25 if you register for all six. To see the complete list of workshops, go to: www.cloquethospital.com/cmh-happenings.

For more information or to register, call 218-878-7071 or email jmaslowski@cloquethospital.com.