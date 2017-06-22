Cloquet man allegedly stalked West Duluth joggers

Duluth police said they took reports from two of the victims on consecutive days in early May. During an interview, Stohlberg allegedly admitted to a third incident with an unknown victim that was not previously reported to authorities.

Stohlberg was charged last month in State District Court in Duluth with two counts of gross misdemeanor stalking and one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Records show that he posted a $5,000 bond and was released from the St. Louis County Jail in late May.

According to a criminal complaint:

The first victim reported that she was jogging along 63rd Avenue West near Keene Creek Park at 6:30 a.m. May 10 when an older black car — possibly an Oldsmobile Alero or Saturn — pulled up next to her and stopped.

The woman told police that the driver was masturbating and that she attempted to ignore him and continue her run. She altered her route, but the man continued to follow her, pulling up in front of her and then slamming on the brakes so she would have to go past him.

The driver eventually stopped following her. She described the suspect to police as a white man wearing an orange construction vest.

The next day, another woman reported that she was running down Mike Colalillo Drive just after 6 a.m. when a black Alero driven by a white male wearing an orange construction vest pulled up beside her and stopped.

The driver kept following her and she started running toward the Menards parking lot in an effort to get to a public area. She said the driver got out of the car and briefly chased her on foot before disappearing.

Based on the information, police were able to identify Stohlberg as a suspect. Police said he admitted to both incidents during an interview.

Stohlberg told police that he noticed the women on his way to work and that he found them attractive.

In the first case, he said he exposed himself to the jogger "with the hopes that she would eventually show interest in him." In the second, he said he just wanted to talk to the woman. He admitted that she was "probably freaked out" when he started chasing her on foot, so he gave up.

Police said Stohlberg also admitted to an April incident that was not previously reported in which he "engaged in this same behavior" with a female victim in the area of 56th Avenue West.

A judge denied Stohlberg's application for a public defender at his initial appearance, and he did not have an attorney registered.

His next court appearance is set for June 26.