Man assaults girlfriend, breaks her nose

Jack Daniel Smith, 39, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fond du Lac Police Department received a call April 1 from a deputy with the Mille Lacs County Police Department regarding an assault that began at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Smith and his girlfriend were eating at the casino around 8 p.m. when they got into an argument. Smith left the casino and his girlfriend followed, and when they arrived at their car, Smith allegedly punched her several times in the face. She attempted to defend herself and scratched his face. When she attempted to get out of the vehicle, Smith then grabbed her arms hard enough to leave bruise marks from his fingers, which the deputies later could see.

Smith's girlfriend told officers she yelled during the assault in the casino parking lot in an attempt to get someone's attention.

She was unsuccessful and Smith proceeded to drive them toward Hinckley on I-35 as he allegedly kept hitting her and forcing her to stay in the car. Smith continued with the assault as he drove into Pine County where his girlfriend was finally able to get away and call for help. Law enforcement officers located them in Mille Lacs County and the girlfriend went to the hospital where it was discovered she had a broken nose along with the bruises from Smith's alleged assault.

Smith has a long history of domestic assault, including five qualifying domestic violence-related offense convictions in the past 10 years.

If convicted, Smith could receive a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and/or $55,000 fine.

A date for Smith's next court appearance was not known as of press time.