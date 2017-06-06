Kettle River man arrested after pointing gun at woman

According to the criminal complaint:

The property belonged to a relative of Lance's, who had given a young woman permission to stop by the house and pick up a few of her things. Lance was staying at the home at the time of the incident. The young woman had dated Lance's brother and did not realize Lance was in the house when she came to pick up her belongings.

"Ms. Powers stated she went into the home and an argument started which led to the defendant pointing a gun at her and telling her to "get the f*** off my property," the complaint stated.

When an officer from the Moose Lake Police Department arrived, Lance gave permission to search the home for a weapon. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The officer found a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzleloader under a bed in a room off the living room. The young woman's friend — who accompanied her to the residence — identified the weapon as the one pointed at the young woman. Lance's relative admitted the firearm belonged to both her and Lance.

While the officers were investigating, they noticed a parted-out motorcycle in plain sight under a lean-to shed. Upon further investigation, they discovered the bike had been reported to Duluth Police Department as stolen.

Because Lance has a pending first-degree controlled substance and a fifth-degree substance case pending in Pine County, it is illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

At his hearing Lance was ordered to pay $1,000 bail and have no contact with the victim(s).