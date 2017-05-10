Bosto hearing postponed again

Bosto allegedly shot John Francis Korby Jr. several times at a rural Cloquet home. Korby, 36, died in the hospital a short time later, according to the criminal complaint, which also noted there were two other people inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Bosto was picked up by police walking down a nearby road with the pistol still stuck in the waistband of his pants.

According to Carlton County Attorney Thom Pertler, they are waiting for lab and medical results to come back before the case can continue to move forward.

Once the results are back the defense attorney needs time to review and process the information with Bosto.

"He wants an opportunity to review all of that stuff before we start negotiating or doing additional hearings," said Pertler.

Having to wait for this type of information is common, according to Pertler. There are only two Bureau of Criminal Apprehension departments in the state to do all of the processing for outstate Minnesota. The Twin Cities has its own labs in the larger facilities.

Bosto's next hearing is set for 10 a.m. July 5 at the Carlton County Courthouse.