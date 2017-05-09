Chicago man sentenced on heroin convictions

A St. Louis County jury in March found Antonio Darrell Holmes, 29, guilty of first-degree possession of heroin and first-degree sale of the drug. Judge Sally Tarnowski sentenced Holmes to 117 months in prison, with credit for 442 days he has already spent in custody.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nathaniel Stumme, who said Holmes was found to be in possession of 90 grams of heroin with a street value of more than $10,000 when stopped by Fond du Lac police on Feb. 20, 2015.