Murder hearing continued next month

Bosto, 33, of Cloquet sat waiting silently at the end of the bench in an orange jumpsuit.

Bosto was charged with second-degree murder for shooting John Francis Korby Jr., 36, in December. If convicted, Bosto could receive a maximum of up to 40 years for the homicide charge and, as a felon in possession of a firearm, up to 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.

Early Dec. 23 Carlton County officers received a 911 call that a man had been shot inside a home at 1787 Wolf Ridge Road in Cloquet at 8:52 a.m.

A witness allegedly saw Bosto shoot Korby in the head after shooting him three times in the legs and once in the arm, according to the criminal complaint. Korby died in the hospital a short time later and Bosto was picked up walking down a nearby road with the pistol still stuck in the waistband of his pants.

At his bail hearing Dec. 27, Judge Leslie Beiers ordered Bosto held due to his long history of criminal convictions. He qualified for a public defender and is being represented by Kevin Charles Cornwell.

The omnibus hearing is now scheduled for April 26, with Judge Leslie Beiers at Carlton County Court House.