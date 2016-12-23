Man murdered in Cloquet, suspect in custody

A short time later, a male suspect was located and taken into custody near the crime scene. The 33-year-old male suspect is currently being held at the Carlton County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges. At this time, the Cloquet Police Department does not believe this was a random act, nor do police believe the public is at any risk.

The Fond du Lac Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Cloquet Police Department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been notified to assist with the investigation and processing of the scene. There is no more information available at this time. Look for a more complete story in the Pine Journal next week.