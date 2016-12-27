The owner of the home wanted Lozoya to leave and he refused. According to the criminal complaint, Lozoya chased a 19-year-old friend of the homeowner around outside of the home.

In the complaint, the homeowner stated that Lozoya had a handgun and was brandishing it around. Her friend had gone outside at one point and Lozoya allegedly chased him around a vehicle and pointed the gun at him and threatened him as well as struck him in the right eyelid with the gun, causing a small cut, according to the criminal complaint.

Lozoya was charged with both second- and fifth-degree assault Dec. 7 in Carlton County Court and bail was set at $1,000.

Lozoya has a criminal history spanning back to 2010 when he was charged with felony first-degree aggravated robbery.

In that case, Lozoya assaulted a man he arranged to buy marijuana from. The man was an informant and the police quickly moved in when Lozoya and his friends began to assault him and steal the marijuana.

In that case, Lozoya was sentenced to four years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, but the sentence was stayed. Lozoya was also sentenced to local confinement with credit for 128 days of time already served.

An omnibus hearing in the most recent case was held Dec. 14 and a continuance requested. Lozoya’s next hearing was set with Judge Leslie Beiers for Wednesday, Dec. 21, as the Pine Journal went to press.