Police find marijuana in storage shed
Sometimes it pays to follow your nose. Cloquet police officers did exactly that last week, when they were handling a suspicious vehicle call at a local storage facility and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from one of the locked storage units.
They called in a K-9 officer and the dog pinpointed the exact unit. Later the officers were able to gain access to the unit and recovered a fair quantity of marijuana plants that had been harvested recently and hung up to dry.
Police have identified a suspect but no charges have been filed yet, according to Chief Steve Stracek.