Cloquet man faces charges of assault by strangulation

A 33-year-old Cloquet man was arrested Sept. 14 by Cloquet police officers after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend.

Ricky Lee Stone faces felony charges for alleged domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cloquet police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Highway 45 for an alleged domestic assault on Sept.14. The officers met with Ricky Lee Stone who told police that he and his girlfriend had been fighting. According to the complaint, Stone said she kicked him and he fell over a coffee table, which caused injury to his back. The victim said that Stone — who she claimed is her ex-boyfriend, with whom she still lives and has children —allegedly came home around 4 a.m. and was intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, the two began arguing and continued for approximately an hour. At one point, the victim said she locked herself into a back room to get away from him. She stated that when she came back into the living room, Stone got within about two inches of her face. She alleged that he then grabbed her by the collar bone and started pushing her down in the fleshy part of her neck behind the collar bone. He allegedly placed both hands around her neck and applied pressure.

She stated that she had difficulty breathing and was gasping for air, and that’s when she kicked him in the stomach to get him off her and he fell into the coffee table. She said he also punched her in the mouth with a closed fist.

During the woman’s statement, the officer noticed she had a few raspy coughs, which is a sign of strangulation.

Stone appeared in Carlton County Court for a bail hearing Sept. 16 when bail was set at $10,000. An omnibus hearing in the case is set for Oct. 5.