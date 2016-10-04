Chisholm man faces fifth-degree drug charges

Justine John Kari, also known as Justin J. Karl and Justin John Kori, 36, was sentenced Sept. 19 for fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A gross misdemeanor charge of introducing contraband into a prison and two misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 4 a.m. July 30, a Cloquet police detective was on routine traffic patrol travelling southbound on Highway 33 at the intersection with Cloquet Avenue.The police officer observed a vehicle approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. He continued to follow the vehicle at high rates of speed through the city of Cloquet until it finally stopped near 14th Street and Doddridge Avenue after multiple law enforcement officers engaged in the high-speed pursuit.

The driver, identified as Kari, exited the vehicle and was immediately taken into custody for felony fleeing an officer. Kari’s driver’s license was under revocation; he was handcuffed and transported to jail.

At the jail, the police officer was notified by jail staff that Kari had a plastic bindle baggie that contained methamphetamine in his rectum, which was discovered during the booking process. The gross field weight was approximately six grams and it tested positive as methamphetamine.

Kari was then booked for the various offenses and the controlled substance was taken into custody to be processed by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab.

Kari has prior arrests for felony drug possession in 2008 and 2009 and was convicted each time.

Kari was sentenced to 19 months in prison but the sentenced was stayed. However, he was sentenced to serve six months at a local facility, with credit for 52 days time served. He will be on probation for three years and is required to fulfill a number of conditions for his probation, including getting a chemical use assessment and treatment, not entering bars, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs, among other things.