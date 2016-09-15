Heroin, illegal gun found at Cloquet residence

A Cloquet man was arrested last week and charged with drug possession and possession of a shotgun.

Austin Webster, 24, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Sixth District Carlton County Court for felony possession of heroin and a short-barreled shotgun. He was also charged with one count misdemeanor possession of a legend drug and misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic syringe.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Cloquet officers received a call for a possible heroin overdose in the McDonald's parking lot. The paramedics gave the female multiple administrations of Narcan and were able to revive her.

After more investigation the officers discovered the name and address of the person who sold the heroin to the victim.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrived with a warrant to execute a search of the residence.

They discovered Webster along with other individuals at the residence who were all detained.

According to the criminal complaint, the law enforcement officials located “many drug paraphernalia items together with large amount of heroin in a candy bag” that was packaged in four bindles and had a gross field weight of 23 grams.

The alleged drugs tested positive for heroin. During the course of the execution at Webster's residence the officers also allegedly found pills identified as Trazodone, which are prescription pills for which Webster did not have a prescription. The officers also found a small amount of marijuana and some hash wax together with other paraphernalia.

Officers also discovered a small handgun, 25 caliber with a leather holster, and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun that had a barrel shorter than the legal limit at Webster’s residence. The shotgun barrel was measured at 15 ¼ inches. Also discovered were several items that indicated Webster occupied the residence as well as a large amount of cash.

When Webster was arrested he alerted officers to a safe in his bedroom that held more cash.

According to the criminal complaint, included in items located and seized was a log with dozens of names and phone numbers indicating “indicia of controlled substance trafficking.”

All of the items were identified, marked and taken into custody as part of the case file and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for official weight and analysis.

Webster was out on bail for two previous felony fifth-degree drug possession charges when he was arrested. He also has a felony fifth-degree drug possession conviction from 2015.

Bail was set at $10,000 for this case. He was still in jail when the Pine Journal went to press. According to a press release from the Cloquet Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Webster will make his next appearance in Carlton County Court Sept. 19.