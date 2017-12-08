Carlton County Court Report: October 26, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 26, 2017:
NILSEN, NATHAN ARNOLD
Age 19
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2995
Citation: 090016728401 Badge #: 62254
1
10/11/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/45
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TOPPING, SAMANTHA JEAN
Age 32
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-13-1966
Citation: 090006320101 Badge #: 62108
1
07/20/2013 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign
(Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
07/20/2013 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE
Age 21
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2744
Citation: 090000002963 Badge #: 62254
1
09/12/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed
2
09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title
(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
3
09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $0.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)
Additional Court Costs: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)
AUSTIN, ERIC ROBERT
Age 38
Saginaw, MN 55779
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1989
Citation: 090107725903 Badge #: 65507
1
09/16/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 02/23/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BLUEBIRD, OHETIKA LEE
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1667
Citation: 090112722003 Badge #: 65511
1
08/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-3042
Citation: 090100429201 Badge #: 65511
1
10/19/2014 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 25.00
Imposed Fine $ 25.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $25.00
Fee Totals: $110.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CORNELISON, BRETT ALLEN
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2565
Citation: 090106717802 Badge #: 65522
1
06/27/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed
COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL
Age 23
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1969
Citation: 090112726001 Badge #: 65525
1
09/17/2017 Traffic Regulations – Failure to obey traffic control device
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017
Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST
Age 30
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1243
1
06/15/2017 Possession of Burglary/Theft Tools
(Felony) 609.59 60959
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)
Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 1. Cooperate with the referral process for treatment court, if accepted follow all
rules and successfully complete the program- pay required fees.
- Cooperate with ban from Wal-Mart for 1 year 10/25/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, obtain an updated chemical use assessment with FDL 10/25/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of the chemical use assessment 10/25/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017
Random testing, 10/25/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 10/25/2017
Pay costs, 10/25/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation agent to attend social gatherings 10/25/2017
Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/25/2017
No same or similar, 10/25/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017
Contact with probation, 10/25/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/25/2017
Obtain employment, secure employment and/or enroll in school and provide verification once treatment is complete 10/25/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/25/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/25/2017
Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/25/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/25/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Public Defender Fee: $75.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
06/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1018
1
11/04/2016 Theft of a Computer
(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/11/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed
OLEAN, KATIE MAE
Age 33
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1971
Citation: 090101725601 Badge #: 65522
1
09/13/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving
(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Due 10/26/2017
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Restitution $167.97
Fee Totals: $302.97
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN
Age 43
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2551
Citation: 090101723901 Badge #: 65522
1
08/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed
TAMILLO, KENNETH ROY
Age 85
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1939
Citation: 090112725103 Badge #: 65529
1
09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017 – 10/26/2018)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
TJADEN, ZACHERY TYLER
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55805
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1317
Citation: 090106717701 Badge #: 65523
1
06/26/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
Conditions, other, one year ban from L&M 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
AMRO, AMRO MAHAMAD
Age 23
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2559
Citation: 881703870773 Badge #: 387
1
08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $70.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $145.00
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
CHUDEK, ADAM PAUL
Age 19
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2989
Citation: 881702090546 Badge #: 209
1
10/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DURET, BLAKE LINN
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2871
Citation: 881702090527 Badge #: 209
1
09/27/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN
Age 28
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2383
Citation: 881705230490 Badge #: 523
1
08/15/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FOX, GARY PATRICK
Age 50
Stacy, MN 55079
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3109
Citation: 881705561275 Badge #: 556
1
10/18/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 77/65
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GELLATLY, JAMIE LYNN
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55808
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3136
Citation: 881705230600 Badge #: 523
1
10/22/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)
(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $20.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HARTNETT, ANNA KARIN
Age 46
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3092
Citation: 881705561253 Badge #: 556
1
10/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KALASH, TRENTON DAVID
Age 26
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1997
Citation: 881716110075 Badge #: 1611
1
09/19/2017 CMV – Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile
(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LORD, DEREK ROBERT
Age 39
Des Moines, IA 50310
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3135
Citation: 881703380947 Badge #: 338
1
10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MURPHY, SETH CLARK
Age 26
Rochester, MN 55906
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2018
Citation: 881703010498 Badge #: 301
1
07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SHORT, DAVID ROY
Age 44
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3034
Citation: 881703871013 Badge #: 387
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STEFFENS, JOSHUA TED
Age 28
Albertville, MN 55301
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3046
Citation: 881705561221 Badge #: 556
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VEMURI, NIKHIL
Age 27
McKinney, TX 75070
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3036
Citation: 881705561215 Badge #: 556
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/26/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
XIONG, CHENG
Age 46
St. Paul, MN 55130
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2556
Citation: 881703870775 Badge #: 387
1
08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
LUECK, YVETTE NICOLE
Age 31
Carlton, MN 55718
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1439
Citation: 090200000096 Badge #: 63800
1
01/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 08/17/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal
Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fee Totals:
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $75.00
Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/26/2017
No same or similar, 10/26/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)