Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Big Lake search-and-rescue operation ends happily

    Carlton County Court Report: October 26, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 26, 2017:

    NILSEN, NATHAN ARNOLD

    Age 19

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2995

    Citation: 090016728401 Badge #: 62254

    1

    10/11/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/45

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TOPPING, SAMANTHA JEAN

    Age 32

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-13-1966

    Citation: 090006320101 Badge #: 62108

    1

    07/20/2013 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

    (Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    07/20/2013 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE

    Age 21

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2744

    Citation: 090000002963 Badge #: 62254

    1

    09/12/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

    2

    09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

    (Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    3

    09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $0.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

    AUSTIN, ERIC ROBERT

    Age 38

    Saginaw, MN 55779

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1989

    Citation: 090107725903 Badge #: 65507

    1

    09/16/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 02/23/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BLUEBIRD, OHETIKA LEE

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1667

    Citation: 090112722003 Badge #: 65511

    1

    08/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-3042

    Citation: 090100429201 Badge #: 65511

    1

    10/19/2014 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 25.00

    Imposed Fine $ 25.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $25.00

    Fee Totals: $110.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CORNELISON, BRETT ALLEN

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2565

    Citation: 090106717802 Badge #: 65522

    1

    06/27/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

    COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL

    Age 23

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1969

    Citation: 090112726001 Badge #: 65525

    1

    09/17/2017 Traffic Regulations – Failure to obey traffic control device

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017

    Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

    Age 30

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1243

    1

    06/15/2017 Possession of Burglary/Theft Tools

    (Felony) 609.59 60959

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 1. Cooperate with the referral process for treatment court, if accepted follow all

    rules and successfully complete the program- pay required fees.

    1. Cooperate with ban from Wal-Mart for 1 year 10/25/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, obtain an updated chemical use assessment with FDL 10/25/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of the chemical use assessment 10/25/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017

    Random testing, 10/25/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 10/25/2017

    Pay costs, 10/25/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation agent to attend social gatherings 10/25/2017

    Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/25/2017

    No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/25/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/25/2017

    Obtain employment, secure employment and/or enroll in school and provide verification once treatment is complete 10/25/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/25/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/25/2017

    Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/25/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Public Defender Fee: $75.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    06/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1018

    1

    11/04/2016 Theft of a Computer

    (Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/11/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

    OLEAN, KATIE MAE

    Age 33

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1971

    Citation: 090101725601 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/13/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Restitution $167.97

    Fee Totals: $302.97

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN

    Age 43

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2551

    Citation: 090101723901 Badge #: 65522

    1

    08/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

    TAMILLO, KENNETH ROY

    Age 85

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1939

    Citation: 090112725103 Badge #: 65529

    1

    09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017 – 10/26/2018)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    TJADEN, ZACHERY TYLER

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1317

    Citation: 090106717701 Badge #: 65523

    1

    06/26/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    Conditions, other, one year ban from L&M 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    AMRO, AMRO MAHAMAD

    Age 23

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2559

    Citation: 881703870773 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $70.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $145.00

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    CHUDEK, ADAM PAUL

    Age 19

    Coon Rapids, MN 55448

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2989

    Citation: 881702090546 Badge #: 209

    1

    10/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DURET, BLAKE LINN

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2871

    Citation: 881702090527 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/27/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN

    Age 28

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2383

    Citation: 881705230490 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/15/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FOX, GARY PATRICK

    Age 50

    Stacy, MN 55079

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3109

    Citation: 881705561275 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/18/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 77/65

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GELLATLY, JAMIE LYNN

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55808

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3136

    Citation: 881705230600 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/22/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

    (Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $20.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HARTNETT, ANNA KARIN

    Age 46

    Minneapolis, MN 55401

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3092

    Citation: 881705561253 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KALASH, TRENTON DAVID

    Age 26

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1997

    Citation: 881716110075 Badge #: 1611

    1

    09/19/2017 CMV – Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile

    (Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LORD, DEREK ROBERT

    Age 39

    Des Moines, IA 50310

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3135

    Citation: 881703380947 Badge #: 338

    1

    10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MURPHY, SETH CLARK

    Age 26

    Rochester, MN 55906

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2018

    Citation: 881703010498 Badge #: 301

    1

    07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SHORT, DAVID ROY

    Age 44

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3034

    Citation: 881703871013 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STEFFENS, JOSHUA TED

    Age 28

    Albertville, MN 55301

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3046

    Citation: 881705561221 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VEMURI, NIKHIL

    Age 27

    McKinney, TX 75070

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3036

    Citation: 881705561215 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/26/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    XIONG, CHENG

    Age 46

    St. Paul, MN 55130

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2556

    Citation: 881703870775 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    LUECK, YVETTE NICOLE

    Age 31

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1439

    Citation: 090200000096 Badge #: 63800

    1

    01/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 08/17/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

    Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fee Totals:

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $75.00

    Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/26/2017

    No same or similar, 10/26/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtscrime and courts
    Advertisement