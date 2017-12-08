Carlton County Court Report: October 26, 2017

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2995

Citation: 090016728401 Badge #: 62254

1

10/11/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 60/45

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TOPPING, SAMANTHA JEAN

Age 32

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-13-1966

Citation: 090006320101 Badge #: 62108

1

07/20/2013 Traffic-Driver Fails To Stop For Stop Sign

(Misdemeanor) 169.20.3(b) 169203b

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

07/20/2013 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

UTTER, AUSTIN WAYNE

Age 21

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2744

Citation: 090000002963 Badge #: 62254

1

09/12/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

2

09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Failure to Transfer Title

(Misdemeanor) 168A.10.1 168A101

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

3

09/12/2017 TRAFFIC-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.79.1 169791

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $0.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $100.00)

Additional Court Costs: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2, Other Case)

AUSTIN, ERIC ROBERT

Age 38

Saginaw, MN 55779

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1989

Citation: 090107725903 Badge #: 65507

1

09/16/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 02/23/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BLUEBIRD, OHETIKA LEE

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1667

Citation: 090112722003 Badge #: 65511

1

08/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (10 Days, Stay 8 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-3042

Citation: 090100429201 Badge #: 65511

1

10/19/2014 Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License or Vehicle Class/Type; Multiple Licenses Prohibited

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 25.00

Imposed Fine $ 25.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $25.00

Fee Totals: $110.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CORNELISON, BRETT ALLEN

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2565

Citation: 090106717802 Badge #: 65522

1

06/27/2017 MV Reg-Expired Tabs

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

COUILLARD, AARON MITCHELL

Age 23

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1969

Citation: 090112726001 Badge #: 65525

1

09/17/2017 Traffic Regulations – Failure to obey traffic control device

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017

Restitution reserved, 30 days 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, JAMES ERNEST

Age 30

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1243

1

06/15/2017 Possession of Burglary/Theft Tools

(Felony) 609.59 60959

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 07/05/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 17 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (32 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 32 Days)

Condition – Adult (Conditions, other, 1. Cooperate with the referral process for treatment court, if accepted follow all

rules and successfully complete the program- pay required fees.

Cooperate with ban from Wal-Mart for 1 year 10/25/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, obtain an updated chemical use assessment with FDL 10/25/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of the chemical use assessment 10/25/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017

Random testing, 10/25/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 10/25/2017

Pay costs, 10/25/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol: Prior approval from probation agent to attend social gatherings 10/25/2017

Follow all treatment directions, comply with institution, treatment, and programming rules 10/25/2017

No same or similar, 10/25/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017

Contact with probation, 10/25/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/25/2017

Obtain employment, secure employment and/or enroll in school and provide verification once treatment is complete 10/25/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/25/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/25/2017

Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/25/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $210.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $160.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Public Defender Fee: $75.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

06/15/2017 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

MCFATRIDGE, BRANDI ELIZABETH

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1018

1

11/04/2016 Theft of a Computer

(Felony) 609.89.1(b) 609891b

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/11/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

OLEAN, KATIE MAE

Age 33

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1971

Citation: 090101725601 Badge #: 65522

1

09/13/2017 Traffic – Inattentive Driving

(Petty Misdemeanor) 5.2.01 5201

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Due 10/26/2017

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Restitution $167.97

Fee Totals: $302.97

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SKAGERBERG, TARA DAWN

Age 43

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2551

Citation: 090101723901 Badge #: 65522

1

08/27/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/26/2017 Dismissed

TAMILLO, KENNETH ROY

Age 85

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1939

Citation: 090112725103 Badge #: 65529

1

09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017 – 10/26/2018)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

TJADEN, ZACHERY TYLER

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55805

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1317

Citation: 090106717701 Badge #: 65523

1

06/26/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

Conditions, other, one year ban from L&M 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

AMRO, AMRO MAHAMAD

Age 23

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2559

Citation: 881703870773 Badge #: 387

1

08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $70.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $145.00

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

CHUDEK, ADAM PAUL

Age 19

Coon Rapids, MN 55448

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2989

Citation: 881702090546 Badge #: 209

1

10/09/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DURET, BLAKE LINN

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2871

Citation: 881702090527 Badge #: 209

1

09/27/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ERMATINGER, JOSHUA STEVEN

Age 28

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2383

Citation: 881705230490 Badge #: 523

1

08/15/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FOX, GARY PATRICK

Age 50

Stacy, MN 55079

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3109

Citation: 881705561275 Badge #: 556

1

10/18/2017 Speed 65 Zone Non Interstate 77/65

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(2) 169142a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GELLATLY, JAMIE LYNN

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55808

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3136

Citation: 881705230600 Badge #: 523

1

10/22/2017 Fail To Change Address / Name Within (30 Days)

(Misdemeanor) 171.11 17111

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $105.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $20.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HARTNETT, ANNA KARIN

Age 46

Minneapolis, MN 55401

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3092

Citation: 881705561253 Badge #: 556

1

10/16/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KALASH, TRENTON DAVID

Age 26

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1997

Citation: 881716110075 Badge #: 1611

1

09/19/2017 CMV – Operated CMV Without CDL That Meets Standards of State or Jurisdiction of Domicile

(Misdemeanor) 49 CFR 383.23(a)(2) 49CFR38323a2

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LORD, DEREK ROBERT

Age 39

Des Moines, IA 50310

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3135

Citation: 881703380947 Badge #: 338

1

10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MURPHY, SETH CLARK

Age 26

Rochester, MN 55906

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2018

Citation: 881703010498 Badge #: 301

1

07/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SHORT, DAVID ROY

Age 44

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3034

Citation: 881703871013 Badge #: 387

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STEFFENS, JOSHUA TED

Age 28

Albertville, MN 55301

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3046

Citation: 881705561221 Badge #: 556

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 85/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VEMURI, NIKHIL

Age 27

McKinney, TX 75070

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3036

Citation: 881705561215 Badge #: 556

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/26/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

XIONG, CHENG

Age 46

St. Paul, MN 55130

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2556

Citation: 881703870775 Badge #: 387

1

08/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/26/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

LUECK, YVETTE NICOLE

Age 31

Carlton, MN 55718

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1439

Citation: 090200000096 Badge #: 63800

1

01/01/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less - M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 08/17/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/26/2017 Continued for dismissal

Court Decision 10/26/2017 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fee Totals:

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $75.00

Condition – Adult (Restitution reserved, for 30 days 10/26/2017

No same or similar, 10/26/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/26/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)