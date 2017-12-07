Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 11:26 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 25, 2017:

    GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1554

    Citation: 090000001713 Badge #: 2232

    1

    07/27/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor

    (Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 80 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Due 05/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-2253

    1

    08/02/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    HAWKINSON, ALEXANDER DAVID

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-2254

    1

    09/26/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Extradition waived

    WESTERBERG, HEATHER LYNN

    Age 31

    Carlton, MN 55718

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-1710

    1

    08/12/2017 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/12/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed

    3

    08/12/2017 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/27/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/27/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/25/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/25/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact order 10/25/2017

    No threats of violence, 10/25/2017    

    No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    Complete diagnostic assessment, with an anger management component and follow all recommendations 10/25/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017

    Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/25/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/25/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    HINNENKAMP, GENEVIEVE LEORA

    Age 68

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1719

    1

    07/20/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2(1) 169A2021

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    2

    07/20/2017 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Fine $ 300.00

    Imposed Fine $ 300.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

    Fee Totals: $615.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/25/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/25/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

    Age 37

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-570

    1

    03/20/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

    (Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $260.00

    Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

    Comment: Staggered review: On October 25, 2017 report to served 45 days cclec with 8 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.

    10/25/2017 Staggered Review- in compliance, time continues to be stayed.

    Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation as required. 07/20/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

    Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders 07/20/2017

    No threats of violence, 07/20/2017

    No same or similar, 07/20/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017

    Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm 07/20/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

    Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters 07/20/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/20/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1421

    Citation: 000700004608 Badge #: 1FD123

    1

    07/08/2017 Trespassing-Business

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 50 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

    Due 05/31/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 05/31/2018

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

    Age 39

    Superior, WI 54880

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1552

    Citation: 000700003811 Badge #: 9409

    1

    07/27/2017 Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    JOHNSON, ALYSSA YVETTE

    Age 21

    (unknown)

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-2258

    1

    10/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    10/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

    Age 40

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1193

    Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Amended Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Restitution $27.00

    Fee Totals: $77.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

    Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    DAVIS, RICHARD BRYANT

    Age 64

    Bruno, MN 55712

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2931

    Citation: 881703870994 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DIGGAN, HALEY JANICE

    Age 20

    Savage, MN 55378

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3003

    Citation: 881703010722 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GERVAIS, STEVEN HILLARD

    Age 36

    North Branch, MN 55056

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3133

    Citation: 881705230596 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KLINKER, THOMAS MICHAEL

    Age 18

    Chaska, MN 55318

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3020

    Citation: 881705561210 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PELTIER, MICHAEL LEWIS

    Age 39

    Colorado Springs, CO 80905

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2950

    Citation: 881705561179 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RING, MARK STEVEN

    Age 40

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-CR-17-1470

    1

    07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

    Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017

    DWI clinic, 10/25/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

    Make all future court appearances, January 29, 2018 at 10:00. 10/25/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $900.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

    Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/12/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

    TIPPETT, ZACHARIAH KONNER

    Age 22

    Cloquet, MN 55720-1849

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3788

    Citation: 881503520609 Badge #: 352

    1

    12/15/2015 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Amended Plea 03/29/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/29/2016

    Pay costs, 03/29/2016)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $170.00

    Fee Totals: $170.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    ZOBEL, NICHOLAS DANIEL

    Age 18

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2508

    Citation: 881705560966 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/25/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

