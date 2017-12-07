Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 25, 2017:
GRANT, AMANDA LYNN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1554
Citation: 090000001713 Badge #: 2232
1
07/27/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor
(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 80 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Due 05/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
GRANT, AMANDA LYNN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-2253
1
08/02/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
HAWKINSON, ALEXANDER DAVID
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55805
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-2254
1
09/26/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Extradition waived
WESTERBERG, HEATHER LYNN
Age 31
Carlton, MN 55718
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-1710
1
08/12/2017 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed
2
08/12/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed
3
08/12/2017 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/27/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/27/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/25/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/25/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact order 10/25/2017
No threats of violence, 10/25/2017
No same or similar, 10/25/2017
Complete diagnostic assessment, with an anger management component and follow all recommendations 10/25/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017
Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/25/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/25/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/25/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
HINNENKAMP, GENEVIEVE LEORA
Age 68
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1719
1
07/20/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2(1) 169A2021
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
2
07/20/2017 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Fine $ 300.00
Imposed Fine $ 300.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00
Fee Totals: $615.00
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/25/2017
DWI clinic, 10/25/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.
Age 37
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-570
1
03/20/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order
(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $260.00
Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)
Comment: Staggered review: On October 25, 2017 report to served 45 days cclec with 8 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.
10/25/2017 Staggered Review- in compliance, time continues to be stayed.
Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation as required. 07/20/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017
Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017
Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders 07/20/2017
No threats of violence, 07/20/2017
No same or similar, 07/20/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017
Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm 07/20/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017
Contact with probation, 07/20/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters 07/20/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/20/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
GRANT, AMANDA LYNN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1421
Citation: 000700004608 Badge #: 1FD123
1
07/08/2017 Trespassing-Business
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 50 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)
Due 05/31/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $85.00
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 05/31/2018
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
GRANT, AMANDA LYNN
Age 39
Superior, WI 54880
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1552
Citation: 000700003811 Badge #: 9409
1
07/27/2017 Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
JOHNSON, ALYSSA YVETTE
Age 21
(unknown)
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-2258
1
10/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
10/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH
Age 40
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1193
Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109
1
06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Amended Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Restitution $27.00
Fee Totals: $77.00
Pay restitution, 09/29/2016
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
DAVIS, RICHARD BRYANT
Age 64
Bruno, MN 55712
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2931
Citation: 881703870994 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DIGGAN, HALEY JANICE
Age 20
Savage, MN 55378
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3003
Citation: 881703010722 Badge #: 301
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GERVAIS, STEVEN HILLARD
Age 36
North Branch, MN 55056
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3133
Citation: 881705230596 Badge #: 523
1
10/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KLINKER, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age 18
Chaska, MN 55318
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3020
Citation: 881705561210 Badge #: 556
1
10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PELTIER, MICHAEL LEWIS
Age 39
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2950
Citation: 881705561179 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RING, MARK STEVEN
Age 40
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-CR-17-1470
1
07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017
Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017
DWI clinic, 10/25/2017
Make all future court appearances, January 29, 2018 at 10:00. 10/25/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $900.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)
Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
3
07/12/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed
TIPPETT, ZACHARIAH KONNER
Age 22
Cloquet, MN 55720-1849
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3788
Citation: 881503520609 Badge #: 352
1
12/15/2015 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Thomson Township
Amended Plea 03/29/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/29/2016
Pay costs, 03/29/2016)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $170.00
Fee Totals: $170.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
ZOBEL, NICHOLAS DANIEL
Age 18
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2508
Citation: 881705560966 Badge #: 556
1
08/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/25/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor