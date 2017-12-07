Carlton County Court Report: October 25, 2017

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1554

Citation: 090000001713 Badge #: 2232

1

07/27/2017 Assault-5th Degree-Misdemeanor

(Misdemeanor) 609.224.1 6092241

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 80 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Due 05/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Municipality 2/3 $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-2253

1

08/02/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

HAWKINSON, ALEXANDER DAVID

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55805

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-2254

1

09/26/2017 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Extradition waived

WESTERBERG, HEATHER LYNN

Age 31

Carlton, MN 55718

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-1710

1

08/12/2017 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed

2

08/12/2017 Domestic Assault By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 09/27/2017 Dismissed

3

08/12/2017 Misdemeanor Domestic Assault

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/27/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/27/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 86 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 4 Days)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/25/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/25/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/25/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/25/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and no contact order 10/25/2017

No threats of violence, 10/25/2017

No same or similar, 10/25/2017

Complete diagnostic assessment, with an anger management component and follow all recommendations 10/25/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/25/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/25/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/25/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/25/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/25/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/25/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/25/2017

Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/25/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/25/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/25/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

HINNENKAMP, GENEVIEVE LEORA

Age 68

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1719

1

07/20/2017 3rd Degree DWI – Refusal to Submit to Test (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.2(1) 169A2021

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

2

07/20/2017 4th Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 89 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Fine $ 300.00

Imposed Fine $ 300.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $300.00

Fee Totals: $615.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical use assessment 10/25/2017

DWI clinic, 10/25/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JUBIE, JIMMY MARVIN, Jr.

Age 37

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-570

1

03/20/2017 Violation of Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order

(Felony) 629.75.2(d)(1) 629752d1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 07/20/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 21 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $260.00

Local Confinement (45 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 8 Days)

Comment: Staggered review: On October 25, 2017 report to served 45 days cclec with 8 days credit. Review hearing same date & time.

10/25/2017 Staggered Review- in compliance, time continues to be stayed.

Condition – Adult (Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, pay required fee, and document to probation as required. 07/20/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 07/20/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 07/20/2017

Random testing, at own expense 07/20/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 07/20/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 07/20/2017

Conditions, other, Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO, No Contact Orders 07/20/2017

No threats of violence, 07/20/2017

No same or similar, 07/20/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 07/20/2017

Make all future court appearances, October 25, 2017 @ 3:30 pm 07/20/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 07/20/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 07/20/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 07/20/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 07/20/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 07/20/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 07/20/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 07/20/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 07/20/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 07/20/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 07/20/2017

Contact with probation, 07/20/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters 07/20/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 07/20/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Treatment, other For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1421

Citation: 000700004608 Badge #: 1FD123

1

07/08/2017 Trespassing-Business

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (60 Days, Stay 50 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 7 Days)

Due 05/31/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $85.00

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 05/31/2018

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

GRANT, AMANDA LYNN

Age 39

Superior, WI 54880

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1552

Citation: 000700003811 Badge #: 9409

1

07/27/2017 Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(3) 6096051b3

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

JOHNSON, ALYSSA YVETTE

Age 21

(unknown)

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-2258

1

10/23/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 362 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

10/23/2017 Obstructing Legal Process

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

NORTHRUP, NAOMI BETH

Age 40

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1193

Citation: 000700002782 Badge #: 1FD109

1

06/12/2016 Theft-By Swindle or Trick-$500 or Less

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(4) 609522a4

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Amended Plea 09/29/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/29/2016 Continued Judge: Wolf, Dale Albert

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Restitution $27.00

Fee Totals: $77.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/29/2016

Pay restitution, 09/29/2016

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 09/29/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

DAVIS, RICHARD BRYANT

Age 64

Bruno, MN 55712

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2931

Citation: 881703870994 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DIGGAN, HALEY JANICE

Age 20

Savage, MN 55378

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3003

Citation: 881703010722 Badge #: 301

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GERVAIS, STEVEN HILLARD

Age 36

North Branch, MN 55056

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3133

Citation: 881705230596 Badge #: 523

1

10/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KLINKER, THOMAS MICHAEL

Age 18

Chaska, MN 55318

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3020

Citation: 881705561210 Badge #: 556

1

10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PELTIER, MICHAEL LEWIS

Age 39

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2950

Citation: 881705561179 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RING, MARK STEVEN

Age 40

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-CR-17-1470

1

07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 364 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Probation - Adult (Probation to the Court, 2 Yr)

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/25/2017

Victim impact panel, 10/25/2017

DWI clinic, 10/25/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/25/2017

Make all future court appearances, January 29, 2018 at 10:00. 10/25/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $1,015.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $900.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $115.00)

Chemical Dependency Evaluation: $30.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

07/12/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

3

07/12/2017 Open Bottle/Consuming Alcohol in Motor Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169A.35.2 169A352

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed

TIPPETT, ZACHARIAH KONNER

Age 22

Cloquet, MN 55720-1849

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3788

Citation: 881503520609 Badge #: 352

1

12/15/2015 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Thomson Township

Amended Plea 03/29/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/25/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/29/2016 Continued Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 03/29/2016

Pay costs, 03/29/2016)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $170.00

Fee Totals: $170.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

ZOBEL, NICHOLAS DANIEL

Age 18

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2508

Citation: 881705560966 Badge #: 556

1

08/21/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/25/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/25/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/25/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/25/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor