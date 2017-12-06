Carlton County Court Report: October 23-24, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 23-24, 2017:
ANDERSON, JOYCE ANN
Age 56
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-10-337
Citation: SO093494 Badge #: 234
1
01/29/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $280.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $80.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $5.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
01/29/2010 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/17/2010 Dismissed
HEDSTROM, MATTHEW WILLIAM
Age 39
Moose Lake, MN 55767
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-2084
1
05/27/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/23/2017 Extradition waived
LAINE, COLLIN MATTHEW
Age 19
SAGINAW, MN 55779
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2845
Citation: 090000002598 Badge #: 62229
1
09/21/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANGELL, DAVID DUANE THOMAS
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55806
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-2129
1
10/05/2017 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
2
10/05/2017 Domestic Assault – By Strangulation
(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
3
10/05/2017 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
4
10/05/2017 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection
(Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 336 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 19 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Due 10/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Condition – Adult (Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/23/2017 – 10/23/2018
Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation as required. 10/23/2017
No same or similar, 10/23/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/23/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/23/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/23/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/23/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/23/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/23/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/23/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/23/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/23/2017
Contact with probation, 10/23/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/23/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/23/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/23/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/23/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/23/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/23/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
5
10/05/2017 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
ALDES, ANDREA LYNN
Age 45
Golden Valley, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2690
Citation: 881705561059 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ELSAGHER, MAHMOUD RAGAB
Age 21
Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-15-3538
Citation: 881503520571 Badge #: 352
1
11/20/2015 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 03/25/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 03/25/2016 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00
Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 03/25/2016
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/25/2016)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
2
11/20/2015 Littering On Highway
(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 03/25/2016 Dismissed
FORSMAN, JESSICA ANN
Age 28
Pine River, MN 56474
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2347
Citation: 881705230478 Badge #: 523
1
08/11/2017 Fail To Obey Traffic Control Device
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HANSON, JEAN ANN
Age 61
Minneapolis, MN 55407
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3090
Citation: 881705230589 Badge #: 523
1
10/17/2017 Expired Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
HARTMANN, BRIAN ALBERT
Age 36
Kerrick, MN 55756
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2346
Citation: 881705230477 Badge #: 523
1
08/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LUSTER, DARNIELOUS JAKE HARRIS
Age 35
St. Louis, MO 63111
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-1767
Citation: 881701180334 Badge #: 118
1
06/17/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
MCNAB, KEVIN NELSON
Age 25
Duluth, MN 55802
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2878
Citation: 881705561136 Badge #: 556
1
09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PAULSETH, JOHN TROY
Age 21
Duluth, MN 55804
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3072
Citation: 881705561244 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2332
Citation: 881705560882 Badge #: 556
1
08/09/2017 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/23/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GILMAN, DILLON LEVI
Age 26
Brook Park, MN 55007
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-1537
1
06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed
2
06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree
(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 04/23/2018
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $685.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/23/2017
Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/23/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/23/2017
Victim impact panel, MADD 10/23/2017
Driver improvement clinic, 10/23/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017)
Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
JAROSCH, JEFFREY DAVID
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-15-2070
Citation: 19452 Badge #: 504
1
10/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 10/29/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, document to probation 11/19/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/19/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/19/2015
Random testing, pay costs 11/19/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/19/2015
Contact with probation, 11/19/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, 11/19/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 11/19/2015
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 11/19/2015
No same or similar, 11/19/2015
Complete treatment, follow all rules and guidelines of treatment. 11/19/2015
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/19/2015
Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/19/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/19/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/19/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/19/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/19/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 11/19/2015)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
BASSETT, WESLEY TERRANCE
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-15-552
Citation: 000700001848 Badge #: 9411
1
03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:
Fee Totals:
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00
Fee Totals: $100.00
Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/15/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/15/2015
Random testing, pay costs 10/15/2015
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, attend any social gatherings where alcohol is being served. 10/15/2015
Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, pay fees – document to probation – enter within 2 weeks of completion of treatment. 10/15/2015
No threats of violence, or acts of violence. 10/15/2015
No same or similar, for 2 years 10/15/2015
Complete treatment, comply with rules of treatment. 10/15/2015
Contact with probation, 10/15/2015
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/15/2015
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015
Sign all releases of information, 10/15/2015
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 03/16/2015 Not guilty
Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed
BANE, JANELLE RAE
Age 35
Minneapolis, MN 55412
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2997
Citation: 881705230579 Badge #: 523
1
10/11/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License
(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
10/11/2017 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
CORDOVA, MATHEW ELIAS
Age 41
Avondale, AZ 85392
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2945
Citation: 881705561168 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3017
Citation: 881705561202 Badge #: 556
1
10/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/13/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $30.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
3
10/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Scanlon
Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed
QUICK-SINGH, RISHIKA YAVNI
Age 20
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3070
Citation: 881705561246 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHAFFER, ROBERT MICHAEL
Age 20
Aurora, MN 55705
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3102
Citation: 881701770503 Badge #: 177
1
10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/24/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FORCIA, TRISTON BURTON
Age 21
Anoka, MN 55303
Moose Lake Police Department
09-CR-17-2244
1
10/20/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer
(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)
Due 11/23/2017
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
2
10/20/2017 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
3
10/20/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.