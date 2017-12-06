Carlton County Court Report: October 23-24, 2017

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-10-337

Citation: SO093494 Badge #: 234

1

01/29/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $280.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $80.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $5.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

01/29/2010 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/17/2010 Dismissed

HEDSTROM, MATTHEW WILLIAM

Age 39

Moose Lake, MN 55767

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-2084

1

05/27/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/23/2017 Extradition waived

LAINE, COLLIN MATTHEW

Age 19

SAGINAW, MN 55779

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2845

Citation: 090000002598 Badge #: 62229

1

09/21/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANGELL, DAVID DUANE THOMAS

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55806

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-2129

1

10/05/2017 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

2

10/05/2017 Domestic Assault – By Strangulation

(Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

3

10/05/2017 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

4

10/05/2017 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection

(Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 336 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 19 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Due 10/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Condition – Adult (Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/23/2017 – 10/23/2018

Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation as required. 10/23/2017

No same or similar, 10/23/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/23/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/23/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/23/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/23/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/23/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/23/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/23/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/23/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/23/2017

Contact with probation, 10/23/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/23/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/23/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/23/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/23/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/23/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/23/2017)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

5

10/05/2017 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

ALDES, ANDREA LYNN

Age 45

Golden Valley, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2690

Citation: 881705561059 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ELSAGHER, MAHMOUD RAGAB

Age 21

Spring Lake Park, MN 55432

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-15-3538

Citation: 881503520571 Badge #: 352

1

11/20/2015 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 03/25/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 03/25/2016 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 03/25/2016

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/25/2016)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

2

11/20/2015 Littering On Highway

(Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 03/25/2016 Dismissed

FORSMAN, JESSICA ANN

Age 28

Pine River, MN 56474

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2347

Citation: 881705230478 Badge #: 523

1

08/11/2017 Fail To Obey Traffic Control Device

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HANSON, JEAN ANN

Age 61

Minneapolis, MN 55407

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3090

Citation: 881705230589 Badge #: 523

1

10/17/2017 Expired Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

HARTMANN, BRIAN ALBERT

Age 36

Kerrick, MN 55756

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2346

Citation: 881705230477 Badge #: 523

1

08/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LUSTER, DARNIELOUS JAKE HARRIS

Age 35

St. Louis, MO 63111

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-1767

Citation: 881701180334 Badge #: 118

1

06/17/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

MCNAB, KEVIN NELSON

Age 25

Duluth, MN 55802

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2878

Citation: 881705561136 Badge #: 556

1

09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PAULSETH, JOHN TROY

Age 21

Duluth, MN 55804

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3072

Citation: 881705561244 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2332

Citation: 881705560882 Badge #: 556

1

08/09/2017 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/23/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GILMAN, DILLON LEVI

Age 26

Brook Park, MN 55007

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-1537

1

06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

2

06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

(Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 04/23/2018

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $685.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/23/2017

Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/23/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/23/2017

Victim impact panel, MADD 10/23/2017

Driver improvement clinic, 10/23/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017)

Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

JAROSCH, JEFFREY DAVID

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-15-2070

Citation: 19452 Badge #: 504

1

10/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 10/29/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, document to probation 11/19/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/19/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/19/2015

Random testing, pay costs 11/19/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/19/2015

Contact with probation, 11/19/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, 11/19/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 11/19/2015

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 11/19/2015

No same or similar, 11/19/2015

Complete treatment, follow all rules and guidelines of treatment. 11/19/2015

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/19/2015

Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/19/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/19/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/19/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/19/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/19/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 11/19/2015)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

BASSETT, WESLEY TERRANCE

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-15-552

Citation: 000700001848 Badge #: 9411

1

03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

Fee Totals:

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

Fee Totals: $100.00

Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/15/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/15/2015

Random testing, pay costs 10/15/2015

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, attend any social gatherings where alcohol is being served. 10/15/2015

Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, pay fees – document to probation – enter within 2 weeks of completion of treatment. 10/15/2015

No threats of violence, or acts of violence. 10/15/2015

No same or similar, for 2 years 10/15/2015

Complete treatment, comply with rules of treatment. 10/15/2015

Contact with probation, 10/15/2015

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/15/2015

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015

Sign all releases of information, 10/15/2015

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 03/16/2015 Not guilty

Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed

BANE, JANELLE RAE

Age 35

Minneapolis, MN 55412

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2997

Citation: 881705230579 Badge #: 523

1

10/11/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

(Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

10/11/2017 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

CORDOVA, MATHEW ELIAS

Age 41

Avondale, AZ 85392

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2945

Citation: 881705561168 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN

Age 37

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3017

Citation: 881705561202 Badge #: 556

1

10/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/13/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $30.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

3

10/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Scanlon

Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed

QUICK-SINGH, RISHIKA YAVNI

Age 20

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3070

Citation: 881705561246 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHAFFER, ROBERT MICHAEL

Age 20

Aurora, MN 55705

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3102

Citation: 881701770503 Badge #: 177

1

10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/24/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FORCIA, TRISTON BURTON

Age 21

Anoka, MN 55303

Moose Lake Police Department

09-CR-17-2244

1

10/20/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

(Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

Due 11/23/2017

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

2

10/20/2017 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

3

10/20/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.