    Carlton County Court Report: October 23-24, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 12:03 p.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 23-24, 2017:

    ANDERSON, JOYCE ANN

    Age 56

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-10-337

    Citation: SO093494 Badge #: 234

    1

    01/29/2010 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $280.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $80.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $5.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    01/29/2010 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/17/2010 Dismissed

    HEDSTROM, MATTHEW WILLIAM

    Age 39

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-2084

    1

    05/27/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Extradition waived

    LAINE, COLLIN MATTHEW

    Age 19

    SAGINAW, MN 55779

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2845

    Citation: 090000002598 Badge #: 62229

    1

    09/21/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANGELL, DAVID DUANE THOMAS

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-2129

    1

    10/05/2017 Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    2

    10/05/2017 Domestic Assault – By Strangulation

    (Felony) 609.2247.2 60922472

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    3

    10/05/2017 Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.2242.2 60922422

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    4

    10/05/2017 Domestic Abuse – Violate Order for Protection

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 518B.01.14(a) 518B0114a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/16/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/16/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 336 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 19 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Due 10/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Condition – Adult (Domestic No Contact (DANCO), 10/23/2017 – 10/23/2018

    Domestic abuse counseling/treatment, Enter and successfully complete the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program (DAIP), pay required fee. Document to probation as required. 10/23/2017

    No same or similar, 10/23/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/23/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/23/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/23/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/23/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/23/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/23/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/23/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/23/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/23/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/23/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/23/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/23/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/23/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/23/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/23/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/23/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    5

    10/05/2017 Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications – Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.78.2(1) 6097821

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    ALDES, ANDREA LYNN

    Age 45

    Golden Valley, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2690

    Citation: 881705561059 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 95/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ELSAGHER, MAHMOUD RAGAB

    Age 21

    Spring Lake Park, MN 55432

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-15-3538

    Citation: 881503520571 Badge #: 352

    1

    11/20/2015 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 03/25/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 03/25/2016 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    No Convict-Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf $75.00

    Prosecution Costs/County Attorney $60.00

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for 1 year 03/25/2016

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 03/25/2016)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    2

    11/20/2015 Littering On Highway

    (Misdemeanor) 169.42.1 169421

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 03/25/2016 Dismissed

    FORSMAN, JESSICA ANN

    Age 28

    Pine River, MN 56474

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2347

    Citation: 881705230478 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/11/2017 Fail To Obey Traffic Control Device

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.06.4(a) 169064a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HANSON, JEAN ANN

    Age 61

    Minneapolis, MN 55407

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3090

    Citation: 881705230589 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/17/2017 Expired Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    HARTMANN, BRIAN ALBERT

    Age 36

    Kerrick, MN 55756

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2346

    Citation: 881705230477 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/11/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LUSTER, DARNIELOUS JAKE HARRIS

    Age 35

    St. Louis, MO 63111

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-1767

    Citation: 881701180334 Badge #: 118

    1

    06/17/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    MCNAB, KEVIN NELSON

    Age 25

    Duluth, MN 55802

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2878

    Citation: 881705561136 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/25/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PAULSETH, JOHN TROY

    Age 21

    Duluth, MN 55804

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3072

    Citation: 881705561244 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2332

    Citation: 881705560882 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/09/2017 Illegal U-Turn on Controlled Access Highway

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.305.1(b) 1693051b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/23/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GILMAN, DILLON LEVI

    Age 26

    Brook Park, MN 55007

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-1537

    1

    06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Third Degree

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/24/2017 Driving While Impaired in the Fourth Degree

    (Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/23/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/23/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/23/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 88 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 04/23/2018

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $500.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $685.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/23/2017

    Complete Chemical Assessment, 10/23/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/23/2017

    Victim impact panel, MADD 10/23/2017

    Driver improvement clinic, 10/23/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/23/2017)

    Treatment - Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    JAROSCH, JEFFREY DAVID

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-15-2070

    Citation: 19452 Badge #: 504

    1

    10/02/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 10/29/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 11/19/2015 Continued

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, document to probation 11/19/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 11/19/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 11/19/2015

    Random testing, pay costs 11/19/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 11/19/2015

    Contact with probation, 11/19/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, 11/19/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 11/19/2015

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 11/19/2015

    No same or similar, 11/19/2015

    Complete treatment, follow all rules and guidelines of treatment. 11/19/2015

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 11/19/2015

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 11/19/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 11/19/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 11/19/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 11/19/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 11/19/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 11/19/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    BASSETT, WESLEY TERRANCE

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-15-552

    Citation: 000700001848 Badge #: 9411

    1

    03/13/2015 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 08/20/2015 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 10/15/2015 Continued Judge:

    Fee Totals:

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $100.00

    Fee Totals: $100.00

    Condition – Adult (Follow recommendations of evaluation, 10/15/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/15/2015

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/15/2015

    Random testing, pay costs 10/15/2015

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, attend any social gatherings where alcohol is being served. 10/15/2015

    Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program, pay fees – document to probation – enter within 2 weeks of completion of treatment. 10/15/2015

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence. 10/15/2015

    No same or similar, for 2 years 10/15/2015

    Complete treatment, comply with rules of treatment. 10/15/2015

    Contact with probation, 10/15/2015

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/15/2015

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/15/2015

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/15/2015

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/15/2015

    Sign all releases of information, 10/15/2015

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/15/2015)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency treatment For Indeterminate)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    03/13/2015 Disorderly Conduct

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1 609721

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 03/16/2015 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/15/2015 Dismissed

    BANE, JANELLE RAE

    Age 35

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2997

    Citation: 881705230579 Badge #: 523

    1

    10/11/2017 No Minnesota Driver’s License

    (Misdemeanor) 171.02.1 171021

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    10/11/2017 No MN Registration (After 60 Days Residency)

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.1 168091

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    CORDOVA, MATHEW ELIAS

    Age 41

    Avondale, AZ 85392

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2945

    Citation: 881705561168 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUNBAR, TERRY RYAN

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3017

    Citation: 881705561202 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/13/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/13/2017 Fail To Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $30.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    3

    10/13/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Dismissed

    QUICK-SINGH, RISHIKA YAVNI

    Age 20

    White Bear Lake, MN 55110

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3070

    Citation: 881705561246 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHAFFER, ROBERT MICHAEL

    Age 20

    Aurora, MN 55705

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3102

    Citation: 881701770503 Badge #: 177

    1

    10/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/24/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FORCIA, TRISTON BURTON

    Age 21

    Anoka, MN 55303

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-CR-17-2244

    1

    10/20/2017 Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 609.506.2 6095062

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (5 Days Credit for time served: 5 Days)

    Due 11/23/2017

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    2

    10/20/2017 Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    3

    10/20/2017 Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/24/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/24/2017 No sentence pronounced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

