Canadian man arrested for allegedly strangling wife

According to the statement of probable cause, Fond du Lac police officers were called for a domestic assault at Black Bear Casino on Nov. 19. They were met by a woman who alleged her husband, Jourdain, punched her in the face with a closed fist and strangled her.

The officers noticed her nose was swollen and there was blood all over the bed, as well as a small amount on her cheek.

The woman said Jourdain was waiting for her in the room when she returned. He accused her of cheating on him and called her a name. He began to punch and strangle her, placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure. The woman told officers Jourdain allegedly assaults her weekly but he usually "only chokes me." When the woman lifted her hair off of her neck the officers saw pressure lines on her neck.

Jourdain was ordered to pay $25,000 bail at his Nov. 21 bail hearing and was appointed a public defender. His next court appearance is Dec. 4. The maximum sentence Jourdain can receive if he is found guilty is three years and 90 days and/or $6,000.