Police arrest alleged drug dealer

Ramon Diego Pacheco, 38, was charged in Sixth District Carlton County Court Friday, Nov. 17, with first-degree sale of 17 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period, first-degree sale of 10 grams or more of heroin, and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to a Cloquet Police Department press release, the CPD, Carlton County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had been conducting a controlled substance investigation into Pacheco, who they believed had been transporting large quantities of meth and heroin into the community.

The criminal complaint stated a reliable informant told officers Pacheco had been bringing large quantities of drugs from the Twin Cities area to the Fond du Lac Reservation.

According to the complaint:

At approximately 2:14 a.m. Nov. 16, a deputy reported to other law enforcement officers that he located an SUV that matched the vehicle Pacheco routinely drove to the area when he allegedly delivered his heroin and meth. The deputy watched Pacheco as he filled his motor vehicle with gas at a gas station. He observed Pacheco open the gas tank door and place a brown paper object into and behind the gas tank door and close it. The deputy then watched as Pacheco got into the driver's seat and pulled out of the gas station lot.

When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near County Road 7 and Pinewood Drive, Pacheco refused to cooperate and led the officer on a chase at high rates of speed.

The chase ended a short time later when Pacheco drove into the ditch on Reservation and Brevator roads. He then ran away from the vehicle with the deputy in pursuit, who finally caught Pacheco.

Pacheco's vehicle was sealed and placed in secure storage. Later officers brought in Raja, the CPD drug detection K9, who alerted them to the odor of controlled substances on the vehicle.

Upon investigation, the officers discovered 44 grams of meth and 26 grams of heroin. The drugs were found in individual packaging and packaged in multiple dosages consistent in a way for having an intent to distribute, according to the complaint. The drugs were found in the brown bag the deputy had seen Pacheco place inside the gas tank door at the gas station.

Pacheco appeared in Carlton County District Court Nov. 17 and was granted a public defender. If found guilty of all charges, Pacheco could receive up to to 80 years in prison and fined $2,005,000. Pacheco has a significant criminal history, including three second-degree burglary convictions, third-degree drug possession, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony, among others.

His next appearance was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.