Carlton County Court Report: October 21-22, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 21-22, 2017:
ANDERSON, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age 19
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2844
Citation: 090000002599 Badge #: 62229
1
09/21/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS
(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $150.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
2
09/21/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCHWINN, DYLAN CHARLES
Age 20
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2766
Citation: 090007726001 Badge #: 62249
1
09/17/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 55/45
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GROTHE, NICHOLAS SCOTT
Age 32
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2890
Citation: 881703870955 Badge #: 387
1
09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HAMADE, YOUSSEF JAMIL
Age 29
Minneapolis, MN 55414
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2947
Citation: 881705561173 Badge #: 556
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEATHERBERRY, BRANDON LEE
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3066
Citation: 881705561241 Badge #: 556
1
10/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RICE, EMMA LYNNE
Age 18
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3080
Citation: 881702090562 Badge #: 209
1
10/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RUIZ, GIOVANNI ISAI
Age 25
Longview, TX 75601
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2792
Citation: 881716110079 Badge #: 1611
1
09/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
VIKSNA, DAVID MICHAEL
Age 58
Willow River, MN 55795
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2771
Citation: 881704100503 Badge #: 410
1
09/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/21/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
LEUER, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH
Age 38
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2822
Citation: 881703870930 Badge #: 387
1
09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SCOTT, TODD ANDREW
Age 18
Finlayson, MN 55735
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2830
Citation: 881703870944 Badge #: 387
1
09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/22/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SLACK, HANNA NICOLE
Age 23
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2948
Citation: 881704100550 Badge #: 410
1
10/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/22/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor