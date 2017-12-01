Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Carlton County Court Report: October 21-22, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 21-22, 2017:

    ANDERSON, THOMAS WILLIAM

    Age 19

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2844

    Citation: 090000002599 Badge #: 62229

    1

    09/21/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $150.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    2

    09/21/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCHWINN, DYLAN CHARLES

    Age 20

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2766

    Citation: 090007726001 Badge #: 62249

    1

    09/17/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 55/45

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GROTHE, NICHOLAS SCOTT

    Age 32

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2890

    Citation: 881703870955 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HAMADE, YOUSSEF JAMIL

    Age 29

    Minneapolis, MN 55414

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2947

    Citation: 881705561173 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEATHERBERRY, BRANDON LEE

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3066

    Citation: 881705561241 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RICE, EMMA LYNNE

    Age 18

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3080

    Citation: 881702090562 Badge #: 209

    1

    10/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RUIZ, GIOVANNI ISAI

    Age 25

    Longview, TX 75601

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2792

    Citation: 881716110079 Badge #: 1611

    1

    09/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    VIKSNA, DAVID MICHAEL

    Age 58

    Willow River, MN 55795

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2771

    Citation: 881704100503 Badge #: 410

    1

    09/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/21/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    LEUER, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH

    Age 38

    Columbia Heights, MN 55421

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2822

    Citation: 881703870930 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SCOTT, TODD ANDREW

    Age 18

    Finlayson, MN 55735

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2830

    Citation: 881703870944 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/22/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SLACK, HANNA NICOLE

    Age 23

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2948

    Citation: 881704100550 Badge #: 410

    1

    10/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/22/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsCourt reportNews
    Advertisement