Carlton County Court Report: October 21-22, 2017

Age 19

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2844

Citation: 090000002599 Badge #: 62229

1

09/21/2017 Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle- MS

(Misdemeanor) 152.027.3 1520273

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $235.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $150.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

2

09/21/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCHWINN, DYLAN CHARLES

Age 20

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2766

Citation: 090007726001 Badge #: 62249

1

09/17/2017 Traffic-Speed-Exceed Limit 55/45

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GROTHE, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age 32

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2890

Citation: 881703870955 Badge #: 387

1

09/29/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HAMADE, YOUSSEF JAMIL

Age 29

Minneapolis, MN 55414

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2947

Citation: 881705561173 Badge #: 556

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEATHERBERRY, BRANDON LEE

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3066

Citation: 881705561241 Badge #: 556

1

10/15/2017 Window Tint (Less Than 50% Light Transmittance)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.71.4(a)(3) 169714a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RICE, EMMA LYNNE

Age 18

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3080

Citation: 881702090562 Badge #: 209

1

10/13/2017 Speed 30 Zone 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RUIZ, GIOVANNI ISAI

Age 25

Longview, TX 75601

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2792

Citation: 881716110079 Badge #: 1611

1

09/21/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

VIKSNA, DAVID MICHAEL

Age 58

Willow River, MN 55795

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2771

Citation: 881704100503 Badge #: 410

1

09/17/2017 Speed 55 Zone 64/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/21/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/21/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/21/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/21/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

LEUER, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH

Age 38

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2822

Citation: 881703870930 Badge #: 387

1

09/22/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SCOTT, TODD ANDREW

Age 18

Finlayson, MN 55735

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2830

Citation: 881703870944 Badge #: 387

1

09/23/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/22/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SLACK, HANNA NICOLE

Age 23

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2948

Citation: 881704100550 Badge #: 410

1

10/07/2017 Speed 70 Zone 75/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/22/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/22/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/22/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/22/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor