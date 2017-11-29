Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 19, 2017:

    GUSTAFSON, DEREK DONALD

    Age 37

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-2167

    1

    11/23/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

    (Felony) 629.13 62913

    Offense: Carlton County

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Extradition waived

    HOULE, CURTIS MICHEAL THOMAS

    Age 27

    Brookston, MN 55711

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1619

    Citation: 090000003026 Badge #: 62103

    1

    06/19/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 01/31/2018

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SWENSON, WENDELL WARREN

    Age 53

    Barnum, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-17-1907

    Citation: 090000002466 Badge #: 62229

    1

    08/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

    Offense: Barnum

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ANTTILA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES

    Age 26

    St Cloud, MN 56303

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-2202

    Citation: 090112729001 Badge #: 65522

    1

    10/17/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

    (Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER RAY

    Age 25

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1885

    Citation: 090101725002 Badge #: 65513

    1

    09/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    HERNANDEZ, JESSIE ANNE

    Age 33

    Homeless

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-953

    Citation: 090112712902 Badge #: 65522

    1

    05/09/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-14-2117

    Citation: 090101421201 Badge #: 65504

    1

    07/31/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $85.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    07/31/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    KEYPORT, HELEN LYNN

    Age 61

    Kerrick, MN 55756

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1910

    Citation: 090101725101 Badge #: 65529

    1

    09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Fee Totals: $50.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

    No same or similar, 1 year 10/19/2017

    Conditions, other, Honor any ban from Super One 10/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    SWANSON, JESSICA MARIE

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2756

    Citation: 090112725702 Badge #: 65522

    1

    09/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    ANTILLA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES

    Age 26

    Deer River, MN 56636

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-2315

    Citation: 000700001683 Badge #: 1FD138

    1

    11/20/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Due 04/30/2018

    Fine $ 200.00

    Stay $ 150.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $12.18

    Fee Totals: $222.18

    Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

    No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BISTIS, JAMES PAUL

    Age 35

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-17-2313

    Citation: 000700003652 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    07/27/2017 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense by Another-Pm

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DEFOE, LEAH ANN

    Age 25

    Homeless

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-1111

    1

    05/25/2017 Offering A Forged Check

    (Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 08/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (43 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 43 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 10/19/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/19/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/19/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/19/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 10/19/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/19/2017

    Obtain GED, or full time employment 10/19/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

    Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/19/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/19/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/19/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/19/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/19/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/19/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/19/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/19/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/19/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/19/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/19/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

    Conditions, other, if accepted into treatment court, enter and successfully complete and pay any associated fees. 10/19/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN

    Age 36

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-17-598

    Citation: 000700004249 Badge #: 1FD119

    1

    03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear Im

    (Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    TOPPING, CLAYTON WAYNE

    Age 30

    Sawyer, MN 55780

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-CR-16-1165

    Citation: 000700002781 Badge #: 1FD109

    1

    06/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive v(Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    06/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    06/12/2016 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

    (Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    JORGENSEN, CORY JAY

    Age 50

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

    09-VB-17-3073

    Citation: 890393728703 Badge #: 393

    1

    10/14/2017 Big Game – Take Bear In Wrong Zone/Area

    (Misdemeanor) 6232.3000.1 623230001

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BARIBEAU, JORDAN PAUL

    Age 17

    Crystal, MN 55428

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2555

    Citation: 881705230507 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    BETCHER, CARL PEDERSEN

    Age 22

    Northfield, MN 55057

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2842

    Citation: 881702090517 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    CARLSON, JEFFREY LEE

    Age 30

    Culver, MN 55779

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2311

    Citation: 881705560869 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    ERICKSON, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

    Age 27

    Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2692

    Citation: 881705561062 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

    No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    GRAVES-KRIEG, CONNIE ELIZABETH

    Age 26

    New Brighton, MN 55112

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3014

    Citation: 881705561205 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GREEN, CALVIN CURTIS

    Age 19

    Crystal, MN 55427

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2782

    Citation: 881703870897 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    HASSLER, ROXANNE JACQUELINE

    Age 29

    Monticello, MN 55362

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-CR-17-1284

    Citation: 881703400105 Badge #: 340

    1

    06/18/2017 Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/18/2017 No Insurance Driver

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

    3

    06/18/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced

    Fine $ 200.00

    Imposed Fine $ 200.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $285.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    4

    06/18/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    KENNEY, ROSEMARY CATHLEEN

    Age 53

    Hibbing, MN 55746

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2998

    Citation: 881702090556 Badge #: 209

    1

    10/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, CRAIG KIM

    Age 28

    Eden Prairie, MN 55346

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2951

    Citation: 881705561180 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MARTIN, TESS ZENDRANOWA

    Age 20

    Shoreview, MN 55126

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2953

    Citation: 881705561182 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MOREN, ARIC GREGORY

    Age 30

    Duluth, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2520

    Citation: 881703870767 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

    Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

    MYERS, AARON GENE

    Age 29

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2310

    Citation: 881705560865 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PETRANEK, MICHAEL BRANDON

    Age 27

    Pine City, MN 55063

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2297

    Citation: 881701770455 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    08/08/2017 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    3

    08/08/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

    Law Library: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    PRIEM, EDWIN LLOYD

    Age 65

    Carlton, MN 55718

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2894

    Citation: 881703870964 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    SAUNDERS, GREGG CAMERON

    Age 47

    Forest Lake, MN 55025

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2923

    Citation: 881703870995 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TAMALDEO, RUSHINI JOTI

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2303

    Citation: 881705560853 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WASH, CORY THOMAS

    Age 27

    Pelham, AL 35124-1660

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3053

    Citation: 881705561237 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TAHJA, BAILEE ANN

    Age 19

    Floodwood, MN 55736

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2716

    Citation: 090201718202 Badge #: 63866

    1

    07/01/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    07/01/2017 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 10/19/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

