Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2017

Duluth, MN 55805

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-2167

1

11/23/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State

(Felony) 629.13 62913

Offense: Carlton County

Disposition 10/19/2017 Extradition waived

HOULE, CURTIS MICHEAL THOMAS

Age 27

Brookston, MN 55711

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1619

Citation: 090000003026 Badge #: 62103

1

06/19/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 01/31/2018

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SWENSON, WENDELL WARREN

Age 53

Barnum, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-17-1907

Citation: 090000002466 Badge #: 62229

1

08/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211

Offense: Barnum

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 10/19/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ANTTILA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES

Age 26

St Cloud, MN 56303

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-2202

Citation: 090112729001 Badge #: 65522

1

10/17/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle

(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age 25

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1885

Citation: 090101725002 Badge #: 65513

1

09/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

HERNANDEZ, JESSIE ANNE

Age 33

Homeless

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-953

Citation: 090112712902 Badge #: 65522

1

05/09/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-14-2117

Citation: 090101421201 Badge #: 65504

1

07/31/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $85.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

07/31/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

KEYPORT, HELEN LYNN

Age 61

Kerrick, MN 55756

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1910

Citation: 090101725101 Badge #: 65529

1

09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Fee Totals: $50.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

No same or similar, 1 year 10/19/2017

Conditions, other, Honor any ban from Super One 10/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

SWANSON, JESSICA MARIE

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2756

Citation: 090112725702 Badge #: 65522

1

09/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

ANTILLA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES

Age 26

Deer River, MN 56636

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-2315

Citation: 000700001683 Badge #: 1FD138

1

11/20/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M

(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Due 04/30/2018

Fine $ 200.00

Stay $ 150.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $12.18

Fee Totals: $222.18

Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BISTIS, JAMES PAUL

Age 35

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-17-2313

Citation: 000700003652 Badge #: 1FD109

1

07/27/2017 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense by Another-Pm

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DEFOE, LEAH ANN

Age 25

Homeless

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-1111

1

05/25/2017 Offering A Forged Check

(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 08/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (43 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 43 Days)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 10/19/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/19/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/19/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/19/2017

Random testing, at own expense 10/19/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/19/2017

Obtain GED, or full time employment 10/19/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General

Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/19/2017

Contact with probation, 10/19/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/19/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/19/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/19/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/19/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/19/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/19/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/19/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/19/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/19/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

Conditions, other, if accepted into treatment court, enter and successfully complete and pay any associated fees. 10/19/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN

Age 36

Cloquet, MN 55720

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-17-598

Citation: 000700004249 Badge #: 1FD119

1

03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

2

03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear Im

(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

TOPPING, CLAYTON WAYNE

Age 30

Sawyer, MN 55780

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-CR-16-1165

Citation: 000700002781 Badge #: 1FD109

1

06/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive v(Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

06/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

06/12/2016 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property

(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

JORGENSEN, CORY JAY

Age 50

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division

09-VB-17-3073

Citation: 890393728703 Badge #: 393

1

10/14/2017 Big Game – Take Bear In Wrong Zone/Area

(Misdemeanor) 6232.3000.1 623230001

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BARIBEAU, JORDAN PAUL

Age 17

Crystal, MN 55428

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2555

Citation: 881705230507 Badge #: 523

1

08/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

BETCHER, CARL PEDERSEN

Age 22

Northfield, MN 55057

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2842

Citation: 881702090517 Badge #: 209

1

09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

CARLSON, JEFFREY LEE

Age 30

Culver, MN 55779

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2311

Citation: 881705560869 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

ERICKSON, KATHERINE ELIZABETH

Age 27

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2692

Citation: 881705561062 Badge #: 556

1

09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017

No same or similar, 10/19/2017)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

GRAVES-KRIEG, CONNIE ELIZABETH

Age 26

New Brighton, MN 55112

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3014

Citation: 881705561205 Badge #: 556

1

10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GREEN, CALVIN CURTIS

Age 19

Crystal, MN 55427

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2782

Citation: 881703870897 Badge #: 387

1

09/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

HASSLER, ROXANNE JACQUELINE

Age 29

Monticello, MN 55362

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-CR-17-1284

Citation: 881703400105 Badge #: 340

1

06/18/2017 Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

2

06/18/2017 No Insurance Driver

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed

3

06/18/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced

Fine $ 200.00

Imposed Fine $ 200.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $285.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

4

06/18/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

KENNEY, ROSEMARY CATHLEEN

Age 53

Hibbing, MN 55746

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2998

Citation: 881702090556 Badge #: 209

1

10/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, CRAIG KIM

Age 28

Eden Prairie, MN 55346

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2951

Citation: 881705561180 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MARTIN, TESS ZENDRANOWA

Age 20

Shoreview, MN 55126

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2953

Citation: 881705561182 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MOREN, ARIC GREGORY

Age 30

Duluth, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2520

Citation: 881703870767 Badge #: 387

1

08/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)

Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)

MYERS, AARON GENE

Age 29

Cloquet, MN 55720

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2310

Citation: 881705560865 Badge #: 556

1

08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PETRANEK, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age 27

Pine City, MN 55063

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2297

Citation: 881701770455 Badge #: 177

1

08/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

08/08/2017 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

3

08/08/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $0.00

Law Library: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

PRIEM, EDWIN LLOYD

Age 65

Carlton, MN 55718

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2894

Citation: 881703870964 Badge #: 387

1

09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

SAUNDERS, GREGG CAMERON

Age 47

Forest Lake, MN 55025

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2923

Citation: 881703870995 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TAMALDEO, RUSHINI JOTI

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2303

Citation: 881705560853 Badge #: 556

1

08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WASH, CORY THOMAS

Age 27

Pelham, AL 35124-1660

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3053

Citation: 881705561237 Badge #: 556

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TAHJA, BAILEE ANN

Age 19

Floodwood, MN 55736

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2716

Citation: 090201718202 Badge #: 63866

1

07/01/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

07/01/2017 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 10/19/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor