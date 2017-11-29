Carlton County Court Report: October 19, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 19, 2017:
GUSTAFSON, DEREK DONALD
Age 37
Duluth, MN 55805
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-2167
1
11/23/2016 Fugitive from Justice from Other State
(Felony) 629.13 62913
Offense: Carlton County
Disposition 10/19/2017 Extradition waived
HOULE, CURTIS MICHEAL THOMAS
Age 27
Brookston, MN 55711
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1619
Citation: 090000003026 Badge #: 62103
1
06/19/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 01/31/2018
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SWENSON, WENDELL WARREN
Age 53
Barnum, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-17-1907
Citation: 090000002466 Badge #: 62229
1
08/24/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting- MS
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(1) 6097211
Offense: Barnum
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 10/19/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ANTTILA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES
Age 26
St Cloud, MN 56303
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-2202
Citation: 090112729001 Badge #: 65522
1
10/17/2017 Drugs-Possess/Sale Hypo Syringe/Needle
(Misdemeanor) 151.40.1 151401
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
HANSEN, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age 25
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1885
Citation: 090101725002 Badge #: 65513
1
09/07/2017 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
HERNANDEZ, JESSIE ANNE
Age 33
Homeless
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-953
Citation: 090112712902 Badge #: 65522
1
05/09/2017 Govt-Obstruct Legal Process-No Force-Misd
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(1) 6095011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (30 Days, Stay 30 Days For 1 Yr)
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-14-2117
Citation: 090101421201 Badge #: 65504
1
07/31/2014 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $85.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
07/31/2014 Traffic-Insurance-No Proof
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2 1697912
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/14/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
KEYPORT, HELEN LYNN
Age 61
Kerrick, MN 55756
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1910
Citation: 090101725101 Badge #: 65529
1
09/08/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Fee Totals: $50.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017
No same or similar, 1 year 10/19/2017
Conditions, other, Honor any ban from Super One 10/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
SWANSON, JESSICA MARIE
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2756
Citation: 090112725702 Badge #: 65522
1
09/14/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
ANTILLA, WILLIAM EUGENE MILES
Age 26
Deer River, MN 56636
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-2315
Citation: 000700001683 Badge #: 1FD138
1
11/20/2016 Theft-Other-$500 or less – M
(Petty Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Due 04/30/2018
Fine $ 200.00
Stay $ 150.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $12.18
Fee Totals: $222.18
Condition – Adult (Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017
No same or similar, 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BISTIS, JAMES PAUL
Age 35
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-17-2313
Citation: 000700003652 Badge #: 1FD109
1
07/27/2017 Traffic-Permit Driving Offense by Another-Pm
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.90.2 169902
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DEFOE, LEAH ANN
Age 25
Homeless
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-1111
1
05/25/2017 Offering A Forged Check
(Felony) 609.631.3 6096313
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 08/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Stay of Imposition Pursuant to M.S. 609.135 Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (43 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 43 Days)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, affidavit to be submitted within 30 days 10/19/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/19/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/19/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/19/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/19/2017
Random testing, at own expense 10/19/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/19/2017
Obtain GED, or full time employment 10/19/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General
Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/19/2017
Contact with probation, 10/19/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/19/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/19/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/19/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/19/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/19/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/19/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/19/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/19/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/19/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017
Conditions, other, if accepted into treatment court, enter and successfully complete and pay any associated fees. 10/19/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER WARREN
Age 36
Cloquet, MN 55720
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-17-598
Citation: 000700004249 Badge #: 1FD119
1
03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(1) 609224211
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
2
03/24/2017 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear Im
(Misdemeanor) 609.2242.1(2) 609224212
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 04/06/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
TOPPING, CLAYTON WAYNE
Age 30
Sawyer, MN 55780
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-CR-16-1165
Citation: 000700002781 Badge #: 1FD109
1
06/12/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive v(Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
06/12/2016 Traffic Regulation – Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance wh
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
06/12/2016 Traffic-Accidents-Driver Fails to Stop For Accident to Property
(Misdemeanor) 169.09.2 169092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 07/14/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
JORGENSEN, CORY JAY
Age 50
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN Department of Natural Resources – Enforcement Division
09-VB-17-3073
Citation: 890393728703 Badge #: 393
1
10/14/2017 Big Game – Take Bear In Wrong Zone/Area
(Misdemeanor) 6232.3000.1 623230001
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BARIBEAU, JORDAN PAUL
Age 17
Crystal, MN 55428
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2555
Citation: 881705230507 Badge #: 523
1
08/26/2017 Speed 55 Zone 79/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
BETCHER, CARL PEDERSEN
Age 22
Northfield, MN 55057
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2842
Citation: 881702090517 Badge #: 209
1
09/24/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
CARLSON, JEFFREY LEE
Age 30
Culver, MN 55779
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2311
Citation: 881705560869 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
ERICKSON, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Age 27
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2692
Citation: 881705561062 Badge #: 556
1
09/02/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017
No same or similar, 10/19/2017)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
GRAVES-KRIEG, CONNIE ELIZABETH
Age 26
New Brighton, MN 55112
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3014
Citation: 881705561205 Badge #: 556
1
10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GREEN, CALVIN CURTIS
Age 19
Crystal, MN 55427
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2782
Citation: 881703870897 Badge #: 387
1
09/19/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
HASSLER, ROXANNE JACQUELINE
Age 29
Monticello, MN 55362
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-CR-17-1284
Citation: 881703400105 Badge #: 340
1
06/18/2017 Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
2
06/18/2017 No Insurance Driver
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 07/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Dismissed
3
06/18/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced
Fine $ 200.00
Imposed Fine $ 200.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Hwy Patrol Fines $200.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $285.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 4)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
4
06/18/2017 Duty To Drive With Due Care
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.1 169141
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Sentenced
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 3)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
KENNEY, ROSEMARY CATHLEEN
Age 53
Hibbing, MN 55746
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2998
Citation: 881702090556 Badge #: 209
1
10/11/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, CRAIG KIM
Age 28
Eden Prairie, MN 55346
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2951
Citation: 881705561180 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MARTIN, TESS ZENDRANOWA
Age 20
Shoreview, MN 55126
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2953
Citation: 881705561182 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MOREN, ARIC GREGORY
Age 30
Duluth, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2520
Citation: 881703870767 Badge #: 387
1
08/23/2017 Speed 70 Zone 78/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Stay of adjudication
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Diversion Surcharge Crim-Traf 2008 $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, 10/19/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/19/2017)
Probation – Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 1 Yr)
MYERS, AARON GENE
Age 29
Cloquet, MN 55720
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2310
Citation: 881705560865 Badge #: 556
1
08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PETRANEK, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age 27
Pine City, MN 55063
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2297
Citation: 881701770455 Badge #: 177
1
08/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
08/08/2017 Possession/Sale Marijuana <42.5 Grams
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
3
08/08/2017 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $0.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $0.00
Law Library: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
PRIEM, EDWIN LLOYD
Age 65
Carlton, MN 55718
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2894
Citation: 881703870964 Badge #: 387
1
09/30/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
SAUNDERS, GREGG CAMERON
Age 47
Forest Lake, MN 55025
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2923
Citation: 881703870995 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TAMALDEO, RUSHINI JOTI
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2303
Citation: 881705560853 Badge #: 556
1
08/06/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WASH, CORY THOMAS
Age 27
Pelham, AL 35124-1660
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3053
Citation: 881705561237 Badge #: 556
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 87/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TAHJA, BAILEE ANN
Age 19
Floodwood, MN 55736
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2716
Citation: 090201718202 Badge #: 63866
1
07/01/2017 Drugs-Possess or Sell-Small Amount Marijuana
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
07/01/2017 Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/19/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/19/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/19/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 10/19/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor