Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2017

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-2170

Citation: 090000001366 Badge #: 62111

1

10/02/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Carlton

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

DHOLS, DANIEL JACOB

Age 20

Esko, MN 55733

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-3028

Citation: 090000002921 Badge #: 62108

1

10/12/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

FELVER, DONALD PERRY, III

Age 22

Duluth, MN 55806

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-15-1532

1

07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days)

Due 10/19/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

2

07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

3

07/27/2015 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

4

07/27/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

HALVERSON, JOHN LEE

Age 21

Mahtowa, MN 55707

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-16-2095

1

07/07/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 349 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all recommendations including treatment, aftercare, referrals to medical doctor(s), medication. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 10/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense. Conduct baseline u/a 10/18/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

Maintain employment, Actively seek employment and document to probation as required. 10/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017

Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, Report to probation immediately to complete contract. 10/18/2017

Pay restitution, joint & several $1000 10/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

MCFATRIDGE, GUY ELDON

Age 55

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-VB-17-2987

Citation: 090007728101 Badge #: 62249

1

10/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

10/08/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

09-CR-17-1649

Citation: 090000002638 Badge #: 62253

1

08/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)

Due 08/31/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Restitution $29.49

Fee Totals: $114.49

Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Tall Pine Liquor for one year 10/18/2017

Pay restitution, $29.49 10/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

BOSTO, JAMES WARREN

Age 39

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-418

Citation: 090107704801 Badge #: 65507

1

02/17/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $200.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

02/17/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 09/28/2017 Dismissed

MARQUARDT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age 32

Minneapolis, MN 55412

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1283

1

06/22/2017 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Sale 10 Grams or More – A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period

(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo)

Due 08/18/2022

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Controlled Substance $0.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $160.00

Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

06/22/2017 Drugs – 1st Degree – Possess 50 Grams or More – Cocaine or Methamphetamine

(Felony) 152.021.2(a)(1) 1520212a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 08/09/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed

MILLER, JOSEPH WILLIAM

Age 31

Duluth, MN 55811

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-1966

1

10/02/2016 Possession of Shoplifting Gear

(Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Restitution $103.67

Fee Totals: $313.67

Local Confinement (234 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 155 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/18/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017

Conditions, other, comply with ban from Walmart properties – do not enter or be near. 10/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017

Contact with probation, 10/18/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/18/2017

Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

2

10/02/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2110

Citation: 090102629601 Badge #: 65505

1

10/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 01/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1168

Citation: 090107715302 Badge #: 65515

1

06/02/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

2

06/02/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1714

Citation: 090112722701 Badge #: 65511

1

07/28/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)

Due 08/31/2018

Fine $ 0.00

Imposed Fine $ 0.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

Restitution $106.97

Fee Totals: $191.97

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $106.97 10/18/2017

Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Foods and Liquor stores 10/18/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1797

Citation: 090705724001 Badge #: 65511

1

08/25/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)

Comment: balance to be served at NERCC

Due 08/31/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

Fee Totals: $135.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

2

08/25/2017 GOvt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

Age 24

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-3582

Citation: 090109631301 Badge #: 65521

1

11/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

SYRDAL, CHAD RICHARD

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55807

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2506

1

11/06/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 2/7/2018 at 1:30 pm, with a review hearing prior

Fine $ 500.00

Imposed Fine $ 500.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $890.00

Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/18/2017

No same or similar, 10/18/2017

Victim impact panel, already completed 10/18/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

Make all future court appearances, 2/7/18 at 1:30 staggered review 10/18/2017

Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program at Bethel 10/18/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/18/2017

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

11/06/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed

BECK, JONATHAN ALLEN

Age 43

St. Paul, MN 55102

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2290

Citation: 881701770451 Badge #: 177

1

08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Additional Court Costs: $0.00

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRISTOL, DAVID CHARLES

Age 47

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2896

Citation: 881703870961 Badge #: 387

1

09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

BRUNE, JOEL WARREN

Age 27

Duluth, MN 55803

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2939

Citation: 881705561176 Badge #: 556

1

10/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

DUKEK, MOLLIE ANNE

Age 39

Lakeville, MN 55044

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2882

Citation: 881705561142 Badge #: 556

1

09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JUNUTHULA, AMARENDAR

Age 28

Plymouth, MN 55447

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3045

Citation: 881705561223 Badge #: 556

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, REBECCA CAROL

Age 18

Hinckley, MN 55037

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3006

Citation: 881703010730 Badge #: 301

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TROUT, COLLIN EDWARD

Age 19

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-3033

Citation: 881703871011 Badge #: 387

1

10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

WHITE, WILLIAM GEORGE

Age 41

Shakopee, MN 55379

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-3023

Citation: 881705561208 Badge #: 556

1

10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 10/18/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor