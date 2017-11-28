Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 18, 2017:

    BLASZCZYK, JACKLYNN MARIE

    Age 32

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-2170

    Citation: 090000001366 Badge #: 62111

    1

    10/02/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Carlton

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    DHOLS, DANIEL JACOB

    Age 20

    Esko, MN 55733

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-3028

    Citation: 090000002921 Badge #: 62108

    1

    10/12/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    FELVER, DONALD PERRY, III

    Age 22

    Duluth, MN 55806

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-15-1532

    1

    07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days)

    Due 10/19/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    2

    07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    3

    07/27/2015 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    4

    07/27/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    HALVERSON, JOHN LEE

    Age 21

    Mahtowa, MN 55707

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-16-2095

    1

    07/07/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

    (Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 349 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all recommendations including treatment, aftercare, referrals to medical doctor(s), medication. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 10/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense. Conduct baseline u/a 10/18/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

    Maintain employment, Actively seek employment and document to probation as required. 10/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017

    Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, Report to probation immediately to complete contract. 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017

    Pay restitution, joint & several $1000 10/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13

    MCFATRIDGE, GUY ELDON

    Age 55

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-VB-17-2987

    Citation: 090007728101 Badge #: 62249

    1

    10/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    10/08/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

    09-CR-17-1649

    Citation: 090000002638 Badge #: 62253

    1

    08/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)

    Due 08/31/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Restitution $29.49

    Fee Totals: $114.49

    Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Tall Pine Liquor for one year 10/18/2017

    Pay restitution, $29.49 10/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    BOSTO, JAMES WARREN

    Age 39

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-418

    Citation: 090107704801 Badge #: 65507

    1

    02/17/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $200.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    02/17/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 09/28/2017 Dismissed

    MARQUARDT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

    Age 32

    Minneapolis, MN 55412

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1283

    1

    06/22/2017 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Sale 10 Grams or More – A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period

    (Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo)

    Due 08/18/2022

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Controlled Substance $0.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $160.00

    Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    06/22/2017 Drugs – 1st Degree – Possess 50 Grams or More – Cocaine or Methamphetamine

    (Felony) 152.021.2(a)(1) 1520212a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 08/09/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed

    MILLER, JOSEPH WILLIAM

    Age 31

    Duluth, MN 55811

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-1966

    1

    10/02/2016 Possession of Shoplifting Gear

    (Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Restitution $103.67

    Fee Totals: $313.67

    Local Confinement (234 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 155 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

    Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/18/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017

    Conditions, other, comply with ban from Walmart properties – do not enter or be near. 10/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/18/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    2

    10/02/2016 Misdemeanor Theft

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty

    Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed

    SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2110

    Citation: 090102629601 Badge #: 65505

    1

    10/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 01/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1168

    Citation: 090107715302 Badge #: 65515

    1

    06/02/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    2

    06/02/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1714

    Citation: 090112722701 Badge #: 65511

    1

    07/28/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M

    (Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)

    Due 08/31/2018

    Fine $ 0.00

    Imposed Fine $ 0.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00

    Restitution $106.97

    Fee Totals: $191.97

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $106.97 10/18/2017

    Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017

    Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Foods and Liquor stores 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1797

    Citation: 090705724001 Badge #: 65511

    1

    08/25/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS

    (Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)

    Comment: balance to be served at NERCC

    Due 08/31/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived

    Fee Totals: $135.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    2

    08/25/2017 GOvt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer

    (Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN

    Age 24

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-3582

    Citation: 090109631301 Badge #: 65521

    1

    11/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed

    SYRDAL, CHAD RICHARD

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55807

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2506

    1

    11/06/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)

    Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 2/7/2018 at 1:30 pm, with a review hearing prior

    Fine $ 500.00

    Imposed Fine $ 500.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $890.00

    Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/18/2017

    No same or similar, 10/18/2017

    Victim impact panel, already completed 10/18/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017

    Make all future court appearances, 2/7/18 at 1:30 staggered review 10/18/2017

    Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program at Bethel 10/18/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/18/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    11/06/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed

    BECK, JONATHAN ALLEN

    Age 43

    St. Paul, MN 55102

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2290

    Citation: 881701770451 Badge #: 177

    1

    08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Additional Court Costs: $0.00

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRISTOL, DAVID CHARLES

    Age 47

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2896

    Citation: 881703870961 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    BRUNE, JOEL WARREN

    Age 27

    Duluth, MN 55803

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2939

    Citation: 881705561176 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    DUKEK, MOLLIE ANNE

    Age 39

    Lakeville, MN 55044

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2882

    Citation: 881705561142 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JUNUTHULA, AMARENDAR

    Age 28

    Plymouth, MN 55447

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3045

    Citation: 881705561223 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, REBECCA CAROL

    Age 18

    Hinckley, MN 55037

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3006

    Citation: 881703010730 Badge #: 301

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TROUT, COLLIN EDWARD

    Age 19

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-3033

    Citation: 881703871011 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    WHITE, WILLIAM GEORGE

    Age 41

    Shakopee, MN 55379

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-3023

    Citation: 881705561208 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 10/18/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

