Carlton County Court Report: October 18, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 18, 2017:
BLASZCZYK, JACKLYNN MARIE
Age 32
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-2170
Citation: 090000001366 Badge #: 62111
1
10/02/2016 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Carlton
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
DHOLS, DANIEL JACOB
Age 20
Esko, MN 55733
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-3028
Citation: 090000002921 Badge #: 62108
1
10/12/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 30mph or Posted Urban 40/30
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(1) 169142a1
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
FELVER, DONALD PERRY, III
Age 22
Duluth, MN 55806
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-15-1532
1
07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 12 Mo 1 Days)
Due 10/19/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
2
07/27/2015 Possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
3
07/27/2015 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
4
07/27/2015 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
HALVERSON, JOHN LEE
Age 21
Mahtowa, MN 55707
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-16-2095
1
07/07/2014 Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree
(Felony) 609.595.1(3) 60959513
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 349 Days For 1 Yr Credit for time served: 11 Days)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Mental Health Evaluation, Follow all recommendations including treatment, aftercare, referrals to medical doctor(s), medication. Sign release of information. Document to probation as required. 10/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense. Conduct baseline u/a 10/18/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017
Maintain employment, Actively seek employment and document to probation as required. 10/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017
Contact with probation, Cooperate and be truthful with probation officer in all matters. 10/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, Comply with institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, Report to probation immediately to complete contract. 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017
Pay restitution, joint & several $1000 10/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Gross Misdemeanor pursuant to M.S. 609.13
MCFATRIDGE, GUY ELDON
Age 55
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-VB-17-2987
Citation: 090007728101 Badge #: 62249
1
10/08/2017 Drugs – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Use or Possession
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092(a) 152092a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
10/08/2017 Traffic-Driving After Suspension
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.1 171241
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $200.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Carlton County Sheriff’s Office
09-CR-17-1649
Citation: 090000002638 Badge #: 62253
1
08/06/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)
Due 08/31/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Restitution $29.49
Fee Totals: $114.49
Condition – Adult (Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Tall Pine Liquor for one year 10/18/2017
Pay restitution, $29.49 10/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
BOSTO, JAMES WARREN
Age 39
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-418
Citation: 090107704801 Badge #: 65507
1
02/17/2017 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Petty Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $285.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $200.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
02/17/2017 Traffic-Fail To Provide Vehicle Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.797.3 1697973
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 09/28/2017 Dismissed
MARQUARDT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age 32
Minneapolis, MN 55412
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1283
1
06/22/2017 Drugs – 2nd Degree – Sale 10 Grams or More – A narcotic other than heroin w/in 90-Day Period
(Felony) 152.022.1(1) 15202211
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 58 Mo)
Due 08/18/2022
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Controlled Substance $0.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $160.00
Condition – Adult (Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
06/22/2017 Drugs – 1st Degree – Possess 50 Grams or More – Cocaine or Methamphetamine
(Felony) 152.021.2(a)(1) 1520212a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 08/09/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed
MILLER, JOSEPH WILLIAM
Age 31
Duluth, MN 55811
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-1966
1
10/02/2016 Possession of Shoplifting Gear
(Felony) 609.521(b) 609521b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/28/2017 Guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, 15 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $50.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Restitution $103.67
Fee Totals: $313.67
Local Confinement (234 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 155 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017
Random testing, as directed, at own expense 10/18/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, 10/18/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/18/2017
Conditions, other, comply with ban from Walmart properties – do not enter or be near. 10/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/18/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/18/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/18/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/18/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/18/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/18/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/18/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/18/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/18/2017
Contact with probation, 10/18/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, comply with all institution, treatment and programming rules. 10/18/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, cooperate with transfer of probation to home county 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Treatment – Adult (Chemical dependency evaluation For Indeterminate)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
2
10/02/2016 Misdemeanor Theft
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 11/28/2016 Not guilty
Disposition 06/28/2017 Dismissed
SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2110
Citation: 090102629601 Badge #: 65505
1
10/22/2016 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 01/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1168
Citation: 090107715302 Badge #: 65515
1
06/02/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
2
06/02/2017 Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.605.1(b)(8) 6096051b8
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1714
Citation: 090112722701 Badge #: 65511
1
07/28/2017 Theft-Shoplifting-$500 or less – M
(Misdemeanor) 609.52.2(a)(1) 609522a1
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (87 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 58 Days)
Due 08/31/2018
Fine $ 0.00
Imposed Fine $ 0.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $0.00
Restitution $106.97
Fee Totals: $191.97
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $106.97 10/18/2017
Pay Restitution before Fines, Fees and Surcharges, 10/18/2017
Do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, excluded from Super One Foods and Liquor stores 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1797
Citation: 090705724001 Badge #: 65511
1
08/25/2017 Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene- MS
(Misdemeanor) 609.72.1(3) 6097213
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (90 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 52 Days)
Comment: balance to be served at NERCC
Due 08/31/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00 Waived
Fee Totals: $135.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
2
08/25/2017 GOvt-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere W/Peace Officer
(Misdemeanor) 609.50.1(2) 6095012
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
SMITH, CHEYENNE ALLEN
Age 24
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-3582
Citation: 090109631301 Badge #: 65521
1
11/08/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/18/2017 Dismissed
SYRDAL, CHAD RICHARD
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55807
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2506
1
11/06/2016 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/20/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/20/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Sentenced Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 335 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 1 Days)
Comment: balance staggered with a report date of 2/7/2018 at 1:30 pm, with a review hearing prior
Fine $ 500.00
Imposed Fine $ 500.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $30.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $500.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $890.00
Condition – Adult(Follow recommendations of evaluation, of chemical assessment 10/18/2017
No same or similar, 10/18/2017
Victim impact panel, already completed 10/18/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/18/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/18/2017
Make all future court appearances, 2/7/18 at 1:30 staggered review 10/18/2017
Conditions, other, attend Driving With Care program at Bethel 10/18/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 10/18/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/18/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
11/06/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 02/27/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 09/20/2017 Dismissed
BECK, JONATHAN ALLEN
Age 43
St. Paul, MN 55102
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2290
Citation: 881701770451 Badge #: 177
1
08/07/2017 Speed 55 Zone 65/55
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Additional Court Costs: $0.00
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRISTOL, DAVID CHARLES
Age 47
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2896
Citation: 881703870961 Badge #: 387
1
09/30/2017 Speed 70 Zone 83/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
BRUNE, JOEL WARREN
Age 27
Duluth, MN 55803
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2939
Citation: 881705561176 Badge #: 556
1
10/06/2017 Basic Speed – Exceed Limit 50/40
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a) 169142a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
DUKEK, MOLLIE ANNE
Age 39
Lakeville, MN 55044
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2882
Citation: 881705561142 Badge #: 556
1
09/26/2017 Speed 70 Zone 82/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JUNUTHULA, AMARENDAR
Age 28
Plymouth, MN 55447
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3045
Citation: 881705561223 Badge #: 556
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 84/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, REBECCA CAROL
Age 18
Hinckley, MN 55037
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3006
Citation: 881703010730 Badge #: 301
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TROUT, COLLIN EDWARD
Age 19
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-3033
Citation: 881703871011 Badge #: 387
1
10/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
WHITE, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age 41
Shakopee, MN 55379
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-3023
Citation: 881705561208 Badge #: 556
1
10/13/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/18/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/18/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/18/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 10/18/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor