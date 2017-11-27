Carlton County Court Report: October 17, 2017

Duluth, MN 55805

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-VB-17-2983

Citation: 090000002895 Badge #: 62253

1

10/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

MORRISSETTE, TARA MARIE

Age 36

Bruno, MN 55712

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

09-CR-15-1457

1

08/18/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

Offense: Carlton County

Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Amended Court Decision 03/21/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Diversion Program - Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $256 03/11/2016)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY

Age 38

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1754

1

08/17/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/11/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Due 10/17/2018

Fine $ 50.00

Imposed Fine $ 50.00

Fee Totals:

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

Fee Totals: $210.00

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 306 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 59 Days)

Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/17/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/17/2017

Random testing, at own expense 10/17/2017

Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/17/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/17/2017

Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Successfully complete and comply with all treatment and programming options while at NERCC 10/17/2017

No threats of violence, or acts of violence 10/17/2017

No same or similar, 10/17/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/17/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2017

Contact with probation, 10/17/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2017

Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/17/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2017

Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/17/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-17-1755

1

08/19/2017 Assault in the Second Degree

(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

2

08/19/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

(Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE

Age 32

Esko, MN 55733

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-16-2453

Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522

1

07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions

(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

Offense: Scanlon

Amended Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

Fee Totals:

Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

Fee Totals: $200.00

Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017)

Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

OTTERNESS, SCOTT MICHAEL

Age 35

McGregor, MN 55760

Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

09-VB-16-187

Citation: 000700004132 Badge #: 1FD135

1

01/17/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $100.00

Restitution: $0.00

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

01/17/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Fond du Lac09

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine $ 100.00

Imposed Fine $ 100.00

Fee Totals:

County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Fee Totals: $185.00

Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)

Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE

Age 41

Duluth, MN 55810

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2929

Citation: 881705561161 Badge #: 556

1

10/04/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

Offense: Thomson Township

Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

PASUMARTHI, DHAVAN PRASAD

Age 35

Apple Valley, MN 55124

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2924

Citation: 881703870998 Badge #: 387

1

10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REP, ANDREW JAMES

Age 42

Raleigh, NC 27604

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2446

Citation: 881705560914 Badge #: 556

1

08/19/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

RONDING, BRIAN NORMAN

Age 53

Hermantown, MN 55811

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2934

Citation: 881705561156 Badge #: 556

1

10/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

STENSON, JOHANNA ROSE

Age 23

Cromwell, MN 55726

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2836

Citation: 881705561119 Badge #: 556

1

09/23/2017 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

TAHIR, FOZI AMIN

Age 31

Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2872

Citation: 881702090529 Badge #: 209

1

09/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Thomson Township

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GUNDERSON, CHERI ROSE

Age 22

Bruno, MN 55712

Moose Lake Police Department

09-VB-17-2975

Citation: 090201728301 Badge #: 63866

1

10/10/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 60/50

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

Offense: Moose Lake

Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

Due 10/17/2017

Fine: $40.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor