Carlton County Court Report: October 17, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 17, 2017:
DEFOE, KALEY MARIE
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55805
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-VB-17-2983
Citation: 090000002895 Badge #: 62253
1
10/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed
MORRISSETTE, TARA MARIE
Age 36
Bruno, MN 55712
Carlton County Sheriff's Office
09-CR-15-1457
1
08/18/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud
(Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121
Offense: Carlton County
Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty
Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Amended Court Decision 03/21/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Diversion Program - Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)
Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $256 03/11/2016)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)
WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY
Age 38
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1754
1
08/17/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/11/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Due 10/17/2018
Fine $ 50.00
Imposed Fine $ 50.00
Fee Totals:
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00
Fee Totals: $210.00
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 306 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 59 Days)
Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/17/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/17/2017
Random testing, at own expense 10/17/2017
Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/17/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/17/2017
Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Successfully complete and comply with all treatment and programming options while at NERCC 10/17/2017
No threats of violence, or acts of violence 10/17/2017
No same or similar, 10/17/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/17/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2017
Contact with probation, 10/17/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2017
Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/17/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2017
Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/17/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-17-1755
1
08/19/2017 Assault in the Second Degree
(Felony) 609.222.1 6092221
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed
2
08/19/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree
(Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed
YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE
Age 32
Esko, MN 55733
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-16-2453
Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522
1
07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions
(Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304
Offense: Scanlon
Amended Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty
Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.
Fee Totals:
Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00
Fee Totals: $200.00
Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017)
Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)
OTTERNESS, SCOTT MICHAEL
Age 35
McGregor, MN 55760
Fond du Lac Law Enforcement
09-VB-16-187
Citation: 000700004132 Badge #: 1FD135
1
01/17/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $100.00
Restitution: $0.00
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
01/17/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Fond du Lac09
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine $ 100.00
Imposed Fine $ 100.00
Fee Totals:
County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Fee Totals: $185.00
Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)
Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor
ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE
Age 41
Duluth, MN 55810
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2929
Citation: 881705561161 Badge #: 556
1
10/04/2017 No Proof MV Insurance
(Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a
Offense: Thomson Township
Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed
PASUMARTHI, DHAVAN PRASAD
Age 35
Apple Valley, MN 55124
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2924
Citation: 881703870998 Badge #: 387
1
10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REP, ANDREW JAMES
Age 42
Raleigh, NC 27604
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2446
Citation: 881705560914 Badge #: 556
1
08/19/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
RONDING, BRIAN NORMAN
Age 53
Hermantown, MN 55811
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2934
Citation: 881705561156 Badge #: 556
1
10/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
STENSON, JOHANNA ROSE
Age 23
Cromwell, MN 55726
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2836
Citation: 881705561119 Badge #: 556
1
09/23/2017 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
TAHIR, FOZI AMIN
Age 31
Brooklyn Park, MN 55444
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2872
Citation: 881702090529 Badge #: 209
1
09/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Thomson Township
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GUNDERSON, CHERI ROSE
Age 22
Bruno, MN 55712
Moose Lake Police Department
09-VB-17-2975
Citation: 090201728301 Badge #: 63866
1
10/10/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 60/50
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3
Offense: Moose Lake
Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty
Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)
Due 10/17/2017
Fine: $40.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor