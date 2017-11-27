Search
    Carlton County Court Report: October 17, 2017

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on October 17, 2017:

    DEFOE, KALEY MARIE

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55805

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-VB-17-2983

    Citation: 090000002895 Badge #: 62253

    1

    10/04/2017 Traffic-Driving After Cancellation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

    MORRISSETTE, TARA MARIE

    Age 36

    Bruno, MN 55712

    Carlton County Sheriff's Office

    09-CR-15-1457

    1

    08/18/2014 Financial Transaction Card Fraud

    (Felony) 609.821.2(1) 60982121

    Offense: Carlton County

    Amended Plea 09/28/2015 Not guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Amended Court Decision 03/21/2016 No sentence pronounced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Diversion Program - Adult (Other diversion program, 1 Yr)

    Condition – Adult (Pay restitution, $256 03/11/2016)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Adjudication, 1 Yr)

    WILLIAMS, TYRONE ANTHONY

    Age 38

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1754

    1

    08/17/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/11/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult (MN Correctional Facility - St. Cloud, 18 Mo, Stay For 3 Yr)

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Due 10/17/2018

    Fine $ 50.00

    Imposed Fine $ 50.00

    Fee Totals:

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Victim Assist-Sheriff $50.00

    Fee Totals: $210.00

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 306 Days For 3 Yr Credit for time served: 59 Days)

    Condition – Adult (No alcohol/controlled substance use, 10/17/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 10/17/2017

    Random testing, at own expense 10/17/2017

    Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency, 10/17/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, 10/17/2017

    Conditions, other, 1. Abide by all DANCO, OFP, HRO and No Contact Orders 2. Successfully complete and comply with all treatment and programming options while at NERCC 10/17/2017

    No threats of violence, or acts of violence 10/17/2017

    No same or similar, 10/17/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 10/17/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 10/17/2017

    Contact with probation, 10/17/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 10/17/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 10/17/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 10/17/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 10/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 10/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 10/17/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 10/17/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 10/17/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 10/17/2017

    Give a DNA sample when directed., 10/17/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 10/17/2017

    Do not register to vote or vote until discharged from, probation and your civil rights are fully restored. 10/17/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, Other Case)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Felony

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-17-1755

    1

    08/19/2017 Assault in the Second Degree

    (Felony) 609.222.1 6092221

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

    2

    08/19/2017 Assault in the Fifth Degree

    (Felony) 609.224.4(b) 6092244b

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/11/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

     

    YARDLEY, GREGORY LEE

    Age 32

    Esko, MN 55733

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-16-2453

    Citation: 090101620702 Badge #: 65522

    1

    07/25/2016 Traffic-Violate DL Conditions

    (Misdemeanor) 171.30.4 171304

    Offense: Scanlon

    Amended Plea 09/21/2016 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 09/21/2016 Continued Judge: Macaulay, Robert E., Jr.

    Fee Totals:

    Scanlon Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Fee Totals: $200.00

    Condition – Adult (No same or similar, for six months 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 09/21/2016 - 03/21/2017)

    Probation - Adult (Unsupervised Monitoring without Conviction, 6 Mo)

    OTTERNESS, SCOTT MICHAEL

    Age 35

    McGregor, MN 55760

    Fond du Lac Law Enforcement

    09-VB-16-187

    Citation: 000700004132 Badge #: 1FD135

    1

    01/17/2016 Drugs-Paraphernalia-Possess

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $100.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 2)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    01/17/2016 Traffic-Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Fond du Lac09

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (2 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine $ 100.00

    Imposed Fine $ 100.00

    Fee Totals:

    County/Sheriff & Felony Fines $100.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Fee Totals: $185.00

    Condition – Adult (All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 10/17/2017)

    Concurrent/Consecutive (Concurrent, 1)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Misdemeanor

    ECK, MELANIE LAVONNE

    Age 41

    Duluth, MN 55810

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2929

    Citation: 881705561161 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/04/2017 No Proof MV Insurance

    (Misdemeanor) 169.791.2(a) 1697912a

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Dismissed

    PASUMARTHI, DHAVAN PRASAD

    Age 35

    Apple Valley, MN 55124

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2924

    Citation: 881703870998 Badge #: 387

    1

    10/05/2017 Speed 70 Zone 79/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REP, ANDREW JAMES

    Age 42

    Raleigh, NC 27604

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2446

    Citation: 881705560914 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/19/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    RONDING, BRIAN NORMAN

    Age 53

    Hermantown, MN 55811

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2934

    Citation: 881705561156 Badge #: 556

    1

    10/04/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    STENSON, JOHANNA ROSE

    Age 23

    Cromwell, MN 55726

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2836

    Citation: 881705561119 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/23/2017 Loud Muffler/Loud Exhaust

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.69 16969

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    TAHIR, FOZI AMIN

    Age 31

    Brooklyn Park, MN 55444

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2872

    Citation: 881702090529 Badge #: 209

    1

    09/27/2017 Speed 70 Zone 80/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Thomson Township

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GUNDERSON, CHERI ROSE

    Age 22

    Bruno, MN 55712

    Moose Lake Police Department

    09-VB-17-2975

    Citation: 090201728301 Badge #: 63866

    1

    10/10/2017 Traffic-Speeding Over 55mph or Posted on Highway 60/50

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(3) 169142a3

    Offense: Moose Lake

    Plea 10/17/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 10/17/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 10/17/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $125.00)

    Due 10/17/2017

    Fine: $40.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

