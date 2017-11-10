Search
    Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2017

    By Julie Schulz on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

    The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 29, 2017:

    BARBOSA, MICHELLE LYNN

    Age 39

    Chisholm, MN 55719

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-14-831

    1

    05/07/2014 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

    (Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

    Offense: Cloquet

    Amended Plea 11/26/2014 Guilty

    Amended Disposition 09/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

    Court Decision 01/12/2015 Continued

    Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

    Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

    Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2015

    Contact with probation, 01/12/2015

    Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county. 01/12/2015

    Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2015

    No same or similar, 01/12/2015

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/12/2015

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2015

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2015

    Random testing, 01/12/2015

    Conditions, other, make and keep medical appointments 01/12/2015

    Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2015

    Mental Health Screening, and follow recommendations, sign releases for probation. 01/12/2015

    Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), attend 2 support meetings weekly and document to probation. 01/12/2015

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2015)

    Fee Totals:

    Court Costs Only $50.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $125.00

    Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

    2

    05/07/2014 Driving After Revocation

    (Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed

    3

    05/07/2014 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty

    Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed

    GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

    Age 46

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-CR-16-2404

    1

    06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

    Amended Court Decision 09/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

    Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

    Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm- 09/29/2017 in compliance, time continues to be stayed

    Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

    Due 05/24/2017

    Fine $ 3,000.00

    Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019

    Imposed Fine $ 700.00

    Fee Totals:

    Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

    Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

    Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

    Law Library Fees $10.00

    Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

    Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

    Fee Totals: $1,085.00

    Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017

    Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

    Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/29/2017 Review Hearing-comply with the ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 04/24/2017

    No same or similar, 04/24/2017

    Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

    Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

    Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

    Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

    Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

    Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

    Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

    Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

    Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

    All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017

    Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

    Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

    Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

    DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

    Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

    No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

    No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

    Random testing, 04/24/2017

    Pay costs, 04/24/2017

    No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

    Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017

    Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017)

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

    2

    06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

    (Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty

    Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

    RIORDAN, BRENDAN MICHAEL

    Age 18

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    Cloquet Police Department

    09-VB-17-2237

    Citation: 090100001005 Badge #: 65528

    1

    08/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

    (Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $100.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    BECKOM, TYRELL MARTELL

    Age 33

    Duluth, MN 55807

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2523

    Citation: 881705560973 Badge #: 556

    1

    08/22/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    GOYETTE, SUZETTE JO

    Age 48

    Duluth, MN 55805

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2381

    Citation: 881705230488 Badge #: 523

    1

    08/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    JENNINGS, FORREST MICHAEL

    Age 26

    Duluth, MN 55812

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2835

    Citation: 881705561115 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/22/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration

    (Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $30.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

    LIIMATAINEN, GERALD JOHN

    Age 69

    Esko, MN 55733

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2710

    Citation: 881703870822 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Scanlon

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    MANION, NICOLE MARIE

    Age 23

    Superior, WI 54880

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2811

    Citation: 881705561086 Badge #: 556

    1

    09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $70.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    2

    09/10/2017 Following/Close Reasonable

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $50.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    NELSON, CONNOR ANDREW

    Age 24

    Eden Prairie, MN 55347

    MN State Patrol – Duluth

    09-VB-17-2709

    Citation: 881703870826 Badge #: 387

    1

    09/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

    Offense: Cloquet

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $60.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

    REED, SETH MICHAEL

    Age 38

    Moose Lake, MN 55767

    MN State Patrol - Duluth

    09-VB-17-2612

    Citation: 881703870810 Badge #: 387

    1

    08/31/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

    (Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

    Offense: Carlton County

    Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

    Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

    Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

    Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

    Due 9/29/2017

    Fine: $25.00

    Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

    Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

    Law Library: $10.00

    Restitution: $0.00

    Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

