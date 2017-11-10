Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2017

Chisholm, MN 55719

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-14-831

1

05/07/2014 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1

Offense: Cloquet

Amended Plea 11/26/2014 Guilty

Amended Disposition 09/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired

Court Decision 01/12/2015 Continued

Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)

Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)

Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2015

Contact with probation, 01/12/2015

Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county. 01/12/2015

Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2015

No same or similar, 01/12/2015

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/12/2015

No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2015

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2015

Random testing, 01/12/2015

Conditions, other, make and keep medical appointments 01/12/2015

Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2015

Mental Health Screening, and follow recommendations, sign releases for probation. 01/12/2015

Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), attend 2 support meetings weekly and document to probation. 01/12/2015

All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2015)

Fee Totals:

Court Costs Only $50.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $125.00

Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)

2

05/07/2014 Driving After Revocation

(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed

3

05/07/2014 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty

Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed

GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL

Age 46

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-CR-16-2404

1

06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted

Amended Court Decision 09/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie

Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)

Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm- 09/29/2017 in compliance, time continues to be stayed

Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)

Due 05/24/2017

Fine $ 3,000.00

Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019

Imposed Fine $ 700.00

Fee Totals:

Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00

Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00

Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00

Law Library Fees $10.00

Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00

Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00

Fee Totals: $1,085.00

Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017

Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017

Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/29/2017 Review Hearing-comply with the ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 04/24/2017

No same or similar, 04/24/2017

Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017

Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017

Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017

Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017

Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017

Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017

Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017

Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017

Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017

Contact with probation, 04/24/2017

Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017

Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017

DWI clinic, 04/24/2017

Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017

No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017

No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017

No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017

Random testing, 04/24/2017

Pay costs, 04/24/2017

No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017

Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017

Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017)

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor

2

06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)

(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty

Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed

RIORDAN, BRENDAN MICHAEL

Age 18

Cloquet, MN 55720

Cloquet Police Department

09-VB-17-2237

Citation: 090100001005 Badge #: 65528

1

08/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21

(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $100.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

BECKOM, TYRELL MARTELL

Age 33

Duluth, MN 55807

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2523

Citation: 881705560973 Badge #: 556

1

08/22/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)

(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $50.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

GOYETTE, SUZETTE JO

Age 48

Duluth, MN 55805

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2381

Citation: 881705230488 Badge #: 523

1

08/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

JENNINGS, FORREST MICHAEL

Age 26

Duluth, MN 55812

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2835

Citation: 881705561115 Badge #: 556

1

09/22/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration

(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $30.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02

LIIMATAINEN, GERALD JOHN

Age 69

Esko, MN 55733

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2710

Citation: 881703870822 Badge #: 387

1

09/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Scanlon

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

MANION, NICOLE MARIE

Age 23

Superior, WI 54880

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2811

Citation: 881705561086 Badge #: 556

1

09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $70.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $145.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

2

09/10/2017 Following/Close Reasonable

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $50.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

NELSON, CONNOR ANDREW

Age 24

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

MN State Patrol – Duluth

09-VB-17-2709

Citation: 881703870826 Badge #: 387

1

09/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4

Offense: Cloquet

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $60.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor

REED, SETH MICHAEL

Age 38

Moose Lake, MN 55767

MN State Patrol - Duluth

09-VB-17-2612

Citation: 881703870810 Badge #: 387

1

08/31/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use

(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a

Offense: Carlton County

Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty

Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted

Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance

Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)

Due 9/29/2017

Fine: $25.00

Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)

Criminal Surcharge: $75.00

Law Library: $10.00

Restitution: $0.00

Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor