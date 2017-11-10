Carlton County Court Report: September 29, 2017
The following cases were heard in Carlton County Court on September 29, 2017:
BARBOSA, MICHELLE LYNN
Age 39
Chisholm, MN 55719
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-14-831
1
05/07/2014 Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
(Felony) 152.025.2(a)(1) 1520252a1
Offense: Cloquet
Amended Plea 11/26/2014 Guilty
Amended Disposition 09/29/2017 Dismissed, Conditions Met or Expired
Court Decision 01/12/2015 Continued
Probation - Adult (Supervised probation, 3 Yr)
Local Confinement (3 Days, Stay 0 Yr 0 Mo 0 Days Credit for time served: 3 Days)
Condition – Adult (Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 01/12/2015
Contact with probation, 01/12/2015
Follow all instructions of probation, including transfer to home county. 01/12/2015
Sign Probation Agreement, 01/12/2015
No same or similar, 01/12/2015
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 01/12/2015
No alcohol/controlled substance use, 01/12/2015
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 01/12/2015
Random testing, 01/12/2015
Conditions, other, make and keep medical appointments 01/12/2015
Sign releases of information as directed., 01/12/2015
Mental Health Screening, and follow recommendations, sign releases for probation. 01/12/2015
Attend NA (Narcotics Anonymous), attend 2 support meetings weekly and document to probation. 01/12/2015
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 01/12/2015)
Fee Totals:
Court Costs Only $50.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $125.00
Service - Adult (Sentence to service, 10 Days For Indeterminate)
2
05/07/2014 Driving After Revocation
(Misdemeanor) 171.24.2 171242
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed
3
05/07/2014 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.092 152092
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 06/11/2014 Not guilty
Disposition 01/12/2015 Dismissed
GOTTSCHALK, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age 46
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-CR-16-2404
1
06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Alcohol (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(1) 169A2011
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 04/24/2017 Guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Convicted
Amended Court Decision 09/29/2017 Sentenced Judge: Beiers, Leslie
Local Confinement (1 Yr, Stay 273 Days For 2 Yr Credit for time served: 2 Days)
Comment: 60 days may be served on the electronic monitor jail or STS: 30 days are staggered. Report date 10/23/17 at 1:30 pm- 09/29/2017 in compliance, time continues to be stayed
Probation – Adult (Supervised probation, 2 Yr)
Due 05/24/2017
Fine $ 3,000.00
Stay $ 2,300.00 Until 04/24/2019
Imposed Fine $ 700.00
Fee Totals:
Chemical Dependency Assessment (State Share) $25.00
Cloquet Prosecution Costs $200.00
Crim/Traffic Surcharge (once per case) $75.00
Law Library Fees $10.00
Municipality Fines 2/3 $700.00
Public Defender Co-Payment $75.00
Fee Totals: $1,085.00
Condition – Adult (Complete Chemical Assessment, comply with 04/24/2017
Follow recommendations of evaluation, 04/24/2017
Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, 09/29/2017 Review Hearing-comply with the ignition interlock program with location tracking capabilities 04/24/2017
No same or similar, 04/24/2017
Remain law-abiding, No Violations of Law other than Petty Misdemeanor Traffic Violations 04/24/2017
Do Not Enter Bars or Liquor Stores, Do not enter bars or liquor stores or any establishments where the main source of business is alcohol 04/24/2017
Follow all State and Federal criminal laws., 04/24/2017
Contact your probation officer as directed., 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you are, charged with any new crime. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you change, your address, employment, or telephone number. 04/24/2017
Tell your probation officer within 72 hours if you have, contact with law enforcement. 04/24/2017
Cooperate with the search of your person, residence,, vehicle, workplace, property, and things as directed by your probation officer. 04/24/2017
Sign releases of information as directed., 04/24/2017
Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, 04/24/2017
Follow all Conditions set forth in the Probation Agreement, Abide by all Special and General Conditions of the Probation Agreement 04/24/2017
All fines, surcharges, court costs, restitution, and/or fees imposed are due on the date imposed unless the court otherwise establishes a due date or a payment plan. Under Minn. Stat. 480.15, subd. 10c, any portion of a fine, surcharge, court cost, restitution, or fee that you fail to pay by the due date may be referred for collection, and collection costs may be added to the amount due. If you have agreed to a payment plan but fail to pay an installment when due, the entire amount remaining becomes due and payable and may be referred for collection. You have the right to contest a referral to collections based on inability to pay by requesting a hearing no later than the due date. 04/24/2017
Contact with probation, 04/24/2017
Follow all instructions of probation, 04/24/2017
Sign Probation Agreement, 04/24/2017
DWI clinic, 04/24/2017
Victim impact panel, 04/24/2017
No alcohol-related traffic offenses, 04/24/2017
No alcohol/controlled substance use, Abstain from the use of all alcohol and submit to random testing at the request of the Probation Officer at own expense 04/24/2017
No possession of alcohol or drugs, 04/24/2017
Random testing, 04/24/2017
Pay costs, 04/24/2017
No mood-altering chemicals, Abstain from the use or possession of all mood-altering substances, including synthetic marijuana and bath salts, unless prescribed by a physician and submit to random testing at the request of Probation at own expense. 04/24/2017
Conditions, other, Review/Report date 10/23 at 1:30 04/24/2017
Attend MADD Impact Panel, 04/24/2017)
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Gross Misdemeanor
2
06/29/2016 2nd Degree DWI – Alcohol Concentration .08 or More (Not applicable – GOC)
(Gross Misdemeanor) 169A.20.1(5) 169A2015
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 03/08/2017 Not guilty
Disposition 04/24/2017 Dismissed
RIORDAN, BRENDAN MICHAEL
Age 18
Cloquet, MN 55720
Cloquet Police Department
09-VB-17-2237
Citation: 090100001005 Badge #: 65528
1
08/02/2017 Liquor-Underage Consumption 18-21
(Misdemeanor) 340A.503.1(a)(2) 340A5031a2
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $185.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $100.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
BECKOM, TYRELL MARTELL
Age 33
Duluth, MN 55807
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2523
Citation: 881705560973 Badge #: 556
1
08/22/2017 Marijuana In M/V (Driver/Owner/Passenger <=1.4 Grams)
(Petty Misdemeanor) 152.027.4(a) 1520274a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $135.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $50.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
GOYETTE, SUZETTE JO
Age 48
Duluth, MN 55805
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2381
Citation: 881705230488 Badge #: 523
1
08/14/2017 Speed 70 Zone 86/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
JENNINGS, FORREST MICHAEL
Age 26
Duluth, MN 55812
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2835
Citation: 881705561115 Badge #: 556
1
09/22/2017 Fail to Display Current Registration
(Misdemeanor) 168.09.4 168094
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $115.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $30.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Conviction deemed a Petty Misdemeanor pursuant to Minn. R. Crim. P 23.02
LIIMATAINEN, GERALD JOHN
Age 69
Esko, MN 55733
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2710
Citation: 881703870822 Badge #: 387
1
09/08/2017 Seat Belt Required – Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Scanlon
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
MANION, NICOLE MARIE
Age 23
Superior, WI 54880
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2811
Citation: 881705561086 Badge #: 556
1
09/10/2017 Speed 70 Zone 90/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $225.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $70.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $155.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $145.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
2
09/10/2017 Following/Close Reasonable
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.18.8(a) 169188a
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $50.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $50.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
NELSON, CONNOR ANDREW
Age 24
Eden Prairie, MN 55347
MN State Patrol – Duluth
09-VB-17-2709
Citation: 881703870826 Badge #: 387
1
09/08/2017 Speed 70 Zone 89/70
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.14.2(a)(4) 169142a4
Offense: Cloquet
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees – Adult (Grand Total $145.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $60.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor
REED, SETH MICHAEL
Age 38
Moose Lake, MN 55767
MN State Patrol - Duluth
09-VB-17-2612
Citation: 881703870810 Badge #: 387
1
08/31/2017 Seat Belt Required - Driver And Passengers Must Use
(Petty Misdemeanor) 169.686.1(a) 1696861a
Offense: Carlton County
Plea 09/29/2017 Guilty
Disposition 09/29/2017 Convicted
Court Decision 09/29/2017 Payable without appearance
Fees - Adult (Grand Total $110.00)
Due 9/29/2017
Fine: $25.00
Fees: (Fees Total: $85.00)
Criminal Surcharge: $75.00
Law Library: $10.00
Restitution: $0.00
Level of Sentence: Convicted of a Petty Misdemeanor